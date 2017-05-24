Weather alters ACC Baseball Championship schedule

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Because of ongoing inclement weather in the Louisville area, the schedule for the 2017 ACC Baseball Championship has been significantly altered.

Fourth-seeded Virginia now will play No. 9 seed Duke at 3 p.m. Thursday (May 25) at Louisville Slugger Field; the game originally was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. This game will be televised by the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic in Virginia).

UVA’s Friday game against No. 5 seed Clemson has been moved to a noon start at Jim Patterson Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville. It will not be televised. The game will be broadcast online via ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

WINA Radio (1070-AM/98.9-FM) has the live radio broadcasts of both games. Links to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

The 2017 ACC Baseball Championship features a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday. The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals at 1 and 5 p.m., with the winners playing at noon Sunday in the ACC Championship Game. In case of a tie at the end of pool play, the highest-seeded team in the pool advances to the semifinals.

Tickets for any session over the next two days will be honored at the original session or the new time. If fans are attending a session that was not the original purchased, they will need to exchange for an equal value seat at the box office. For help or questions, please call the box office at 855-228-8497.

For more information on the ACC Baseball Championship, please visit: http://theacc.co/basechamp.

2017 ACC Baseball Championship

Thursday, May 25

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Boston College, 11 a.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)

No. 3 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 Georgia Tech, Noon (ACC Network Extra) (Jim Patterson Stadium)

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 9 Duke, 3 p.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 12 Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)

Friday, May 26

No. 6 Miami vs. No. 3 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 4 Virginia, Noon (ACC Network Extra) (Jim Patterson Stadium)

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 1 Louisville, 3 p.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)

No. 7 NC State vs. No. 2 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)

Saturday, May 27

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN)

Sunday, May 28

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)