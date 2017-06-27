Waynesboro School Board announces process for filling vacancy

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The At Large Waynesboro School Board vacancy requires a special election because the term ends June 30, 2020.

The School Board will file a Petition for Writ of Election in the Waynesboro Circuit Court requesting that the Court issue a writ ordering a special election to be held on May 8, 2018.

The Waynesboro School Board will fill the vacancy for the At Large seat on an interim basis until the next regularly scheduled election for the office.

The vacancy must be filled by the Waynesboro School Board within 45 days of the office becoming vacant.

Qualified community members are encouraged to send a letter of interest, with a brief biography, to the Chairman of the Waynesboro School Board by Friday, July 7, 2017. The appointee must be a qualified voter of the City of Waynesboro.

Send letters of interest to:

Mrs. Kathe Maneval, Chairman Waynesboro Public Schools 301 Pine Avenue Waynesboro, Virginia 22980

As part of the process, the Waynesboro School Board will hold a public hearing during the Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Waynesboro School Board Meeting to receive recommendations and views from citizens within the school division.

Names of the candidates will be announced at the end of the public hearing. No nominee or applicant whose name not has been considered at the public hearing can be appointed as a school board member to fill the vacancy.

Selected candidates will be interviewed in open session by members of the Waynesboro School Board on a date to be announced.

An interim Waynesboro School Board member from for the “At Large” vacancy will be appointed to fill the seat until June 30, 2018.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact members of the Waynesboro School Board or the Administrative Offices at (540) 946-4600 Ext. 113.