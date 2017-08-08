VMI announces track and field recruiting class

VMI track and field and cross country will welcome 21 athletes in its latest recruiting class, which was released by the program Tuesday afternoon.

“I am very excited about this class as it is very deep for both programs,” said VMI’s director of track and field and cross country, Darrin Webb. “It is a very deep class for both the men’s and women’s teams. I believe there are not only very accomplished individuals in this class, but the overall upside of this class is also exciting. My staff and I can’t wait to get them in here and get started. Along with the returners, this will be the biggest combined program in school history. I expect this group to contribute immediately in the overall team successes at the Southern Conference Championships and beyond.”

Capsules on each individual athlete appear below.

Women’s Program

Anna Armfield – Raburn Gap, Ga./Nacoochee School – Distance

High School/Personal: 2017 XC All-State…team MVP…away from collegiate ranks, finished as first female in Run for Liberty 5K and Asheville’s Shamrock 10K…also lettered four years in swimming and three years in soccer…Positive Athlete of Georgia…National Honor Society…Class Treasurer…National Mandarin Society…Mandarin Club President…holds school records in 1,600 and 3,200-meters, as well as swimming mark in 100 fly…intends to major in civil engineering.

Personal Bests: 800-meters – 2:33, 1,600-meters – 5:17, 3,200-meters – 11:19, 5K – 19:12

Ariel Endicott – Hurley, Va./Hurley – Throws

High School/Personal: Four-time conference champion and two-time all-state in discus…two-time all-conference shot put…Salutatorian…National Honor Society and National Beta Club…also two-time basketball team captain and two-time volleyball team captain.

Personal Bests: Shot Put – 30’11 1/2″, Discus – 108’10”

Megan Kelley – Virginia Beach, Va./Ocean Lakes – Mid-Distance/XC

High School/Personal: Three-year letterwinner at Ocean Lakes HS…also lettered two years in XC…two-year Nike Cross Country Regionals…competed at New Balance Indoor Nationals in 2017…intends to major in economics and business.

Personal Bests: 800-meters – 2:37, 1,600-meters – 5:39, 5K – 19:43

Sarah Leckman – Alexandria, Va./TC Williams – Throws

High School/Personal: Four-year letterwinner at TC Williams…team MVP…conference and regional champion…runner-up at VHSL state championships…also lettered multiple years in softball, where she was a first team all-conference honoree, and field hockey, where she was first team all-region…Dean’s Award…VHSL Academic Excellence and Northern Region Athletic Honor Roll…CTE outstanding student award…Director of Student Activities Award…Student ASE certified in brakes and electrical…intends to major in mechanical engineering.

Personal Bests: Shot Put – 42’10”, Discus – 97’4″

Lauren Lindsey – Lewisburg, W.Va./Greenbrier East – 800-meters/High Jump

High School/Personal: Two-time first team all-state…also earned all-state honors in cross country…shares school record in 4X8 relay…sister Megan is also a member of the class…Student of Excellence Award…Honor Graduate…National Future Scientists and Technologists…National Honor Society…Alpha Beta Club…FFA Chapter Creed Winner…Mu Alpha Theta…Greenhand degree…intends to major in chemistry.

Personal Bests: 400-meters – 1:03, 800-meters – 2:33, 1,600-meters – 5:45, High Jump – 5’0″

Megan Lindsey – Lewisburg, W.Va./Greenbrier East – Mid-Distance/High Jump

High School/Personal: Four-year letterwinner at Greenbrier East…first team honors…four-year team captain and three-year state qualifier and regional champion…National Honor Society…Fellowship of Christian Athletes…JROTC…also lettered four years in XC and track…intends to major in psychology.

Personal Bests: 800-meters – 2:34, High Jump – 4’6″

Jackie Rodriguez – Palmyra, Va./Fluvanna County – Distance

High School/Personal: Three-time all-state honoree in the 4X8…state qualifier in XC in 2016…conference champion in the two-mile run (outdoor) in 2016…also won that event at districts indoors the previous year…twelve-time all-conference honoree combined between XC, 1,600-meters and 3,200-meters…two-time team captain…intends to major in international studies.

Personal Bests: 1,600-meters – 5:28, 3,200-meters – 11:51, 5K XC – 20:27

Ariana Ruffin – Philadelphia, Pa./S.S. John Neumann and Maria Goretti – Sprints

High School/Personal: Three-time First Team All-State…once second team all-state…four-year first team all-catholic…indoor and outdoor state medalist in 400-meters, 4X4 and 4X2…outdoor state medalist in 4X1, 200, 400 and 4X4…Philadelphia Catholic League Female MVP in both 2014 and 2015…United Stars Track Club and Delio Stallions…National Honor Society…first honors sophomore and senior year…intends to major in biology.

Personal Bests: 55-meters – 7.40, 60-meters – 8.04, 200-meters – 25.36, 300-meters – 42.44, 400-meters – 57.42

Victoria Zuppa – Keyport, N.J./Matawan Regional – Javelin

High School/Personal: Shore Conference A Central champion in javelin…winter track 2014 state champion…track and field throwers’ captain…recipient of Asbury Park Press courage award…four-year high honor roll…district winner for VFW Patriot’s Pen in 2016…National Honor Society…Foreign Language Honor Society…English Honor Society…Principal’s Award.

Personal Bests: Javelin – 115’3″, Shot Put – 30’8″

Erin Weible – Virginia Beach, Va./Tallwood – Multis

Personal Bests: 200-meters – 28.70, 400-meters – 1:05, Discus – 99’1″, Pole Vault – 7’6″, Shot Put – 32’6″

Men’s Program

Jackson Betts – Fairfax, Va./WT Woodson – Mid-Distance

High School/Personal: Third in 800-meter state finals…runner-up in 4X800-meter relay…scholar-athlete…also two-year letterwinner in swimming…intends to major in international studies.

Personal Bests: 800-meters – 1:54.42, 1K – 2:36, 1,600-meters – 4:26, 5K – 15:45

Kofie-Safie Boateng – Woodbridge, Va./Potomac HS – Sprints

Personal Bests: 100-meters – 11.59, 200-meters – 22.60, 300-meters – 35.61, 400-meters – 49.84, 500-meters – 1:08

Joseph Breen – Harleysville, Pa./Souderton Area

Personal Bests: 1,600-meters – 4:29, 3,200-meters – 9:45, 5K – 16:10

John Collins – Madison Heights, Va./Amherst County – Sprints

Personal Bests: 55-meters – 6.51, 100-meters – 10.97, 200-meters – 22.28, 300-meters – 36.49, 400-meters – 49.13

Davone Hernandez – Rome, N.Y./Rome Free Academy – Distance

High School/Personal: Second at NY Federation Championships…11th at Foot Locker Regionals…intends to major in economics and business.

Personal Bests: 3,200-meters – 9:33, 5K – 15:39

Gavin Jenkins – Chester Gap, Va./Rappahannock County – Mid-Distance

High School/Personal: Cross country state champion…also won state titles in the 800 and 1,600-meters…holds school records in 800 and 3,200-meters…intends to major in civil engineering.

Personal Bests: High Jump – 6’5″, 800-meters – 1:59, 1,600-meters – 4:20, 5K – 16:07

Aaron Kempf – Newport News, Va./Menchville – Mid-Distance

Personal Bests: 800-meters – 1:59

Griffin Kowal – Quinton, Va./New Kent – Pole Vault

High School/Personal: Enters as the top pole vaulter from the state of Virginia, and in the top-10 all-time in the state in that event.

Personal Bests: Pole Vault – 16’2″

Jake Mazziotta – Tallahassee, Fla./Maclay School – Distance

Personal Bests: 5K – 16:43

Adam Roberto – Wakefield, Mass./Wakefield – Mid-Distance

Personal Bests: 800-meters – 1:58, 1K – 2:35, 1,600-meters – 4:32, 5K – 16:15

Daniel Usher – Laurel, Md./Reservoir HS (Univ. of Mary Washington/Howard CC) – Throws

Previous School/Personal: NJCAA Division III Discus Champion…NJCAA First Team All-American in shot put and hammer throw…USTFCCCA NJCAA Division III National Athlete of the Week on March 28, 2017.

Personal Bests (college implements): Shot Put – 15.22 M/49’11 3/4″, Discus – 46.10 M/151’3″, Hammer Throw – 46.19 M/151’6″, Javelin – 42.60 M/139’9″