Virginia wrestling opens 2018 at Southern Scuffle on Monday

The Virginia wrestling team opens the new year on Monday, beginning competition at the Southern Scuffle hosted by Chattanooga. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. on each day of the two-day event at McKenzie Arena.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Fans can follow all of the action live from Chattanooga through several links available at VirginiaSports.com. A video live stream will be provided through a subscription to FloWrestling, while brackets and results will be updated live on FloArena at FloWrestling. Fans can also get updates throughout the day by following the program’s official Twitter account @UVAWrestling.

VIRGINIA WRESTLERS AT THE SOUTHERN SCUFFLE

125: No. 16 Louie Hayes (15-3)

133: No. 4 Jack Mueller (10-1), Scott Kiyono (5-7)

141: Sam Martino (5-7), Brian Courtney (10-7)

149: No. 19 Sam Krivus (10-6), Jake Keating (17-8)

157: Cam Coy (7-4), Michael Murphy (5-5), Fred Green (7-4)

165: Andrew Atkinson (8-2)

174: No. 18 Will Schany (13-3)

184: Michael Battista (1-8)

197: Jay Aiello (8-5)

HWT: Brian Kennerly (5-4), Tyler Love (4-6), Quinn Miller (7-5), Robert Scherer (6-8)

*Rankings By InterMat

FIVE WRESTLERS SEEDED AT THE SOUTHERN SCUFFLE

LAST TIME OUT AT THE SOUTHERN SCUFFLE

A year ago at the Southern Scuffle, Virginia finished seventh in the overall team standings with a total of 64 points. Three wrestlers placed for the Cavaliers at the Southern Scuffle with Jack Mueller finishing second at 125 pounds, George DiCamillo finishing fourth at 141 pounds. Andrew Atkinson finished fourth at 157 pounds.

CAVALIERS IN THE NATIONAL RANKINGS

The Cavaliers have four wrestlers in the national rankings heading into this week of competition according to InterMat Wrestling. Redshirt freshman Louie Hayes (Orland Park, Ill.) is ranked No. 16 at 125 pounds, while sophomore and returning All-American Jack Mueller (Dallas, Texas) is No. 4 at 133 pounds. Redshirt sophomore Sam Krivus (Greensburg, Pa.) is No. 19 at 149 pounds, while redshirt junior Will Schany (Blair, Neb.) rounds out the ranked wrestlers for UVA, coming in at No. 18 at 174 pounds.

Rankings by InterMat

UP NEXT FOR VIRGINIA

The Cavaliers will return to action at the Virginia Duals on Friday, January 12. The two-day event at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va., features some of the top wrestling teams from around the nation. Matchups for the duals will be announced in the coming days and posted at VirginiaSports.com.