Virginia notifies FAMIS recipients that coverage will continue following CHIP reauthorization

Governor Ralph Northam announced today that the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services will begin notifying Virginians who benefit from the Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) program that their coverage will continue uninterrupted now that Congress has reauthorized the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years.

“Virginians who were worried that their children’s health care would be disrupted by Congress’ inability to reauthorize CHIP can breathe a sigh of relief,” said Governor Northam. “The families who will receive this notification should not have had to wait this long to get certainty about their children’s’ health care. I hope the difficulty this episode created for many states and families will be a wakeup call to those in Washington who allowed this important program to expire and hang in the balance for so long. I want to thank Senators Warner and Kaine and the members of our congressional delegation who fought hard over the past few months to get this program, which creates opportunity for so many Virginia families, reauthorized.”