Virginia Chamber of Commerce unveils 2017 Fantastic 50

Published Friday, Apr. 28, 2017, 1:54 pm

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce celebrated 50 of the fastest growing Virginia companies at the 22nd annual Virginia’s Fantastic 50 Awards Banquet on April 27 at the Westfields Marriott in Chantilly. More than 400 attendees participated in the banquet to recognize the companies for their success.

virginia chamber“We know that companies will grow and expand where they have the skilled workforce to support their mission,” said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “We are glad to toast the entrepreneurial spirit of these Virginia business leaders and the dedicated employees who have brought these companies continued success.”

At the conclusion of the awards banquet, the Chamber announced four Virginia Vanguard winners, recognized for the highest growth in the categories of service, technology, manufacturing, and recognizing the company with the highest overall growth in Virginia.

The 2017 Virginia Vanguard Winners are:

  • Highest Overall Growth: Darkblade Systems, Stafford County
  • Technology: GuidePoint Security LLC, Herndon
  • Service: Axis Global Enterprises, Virginia Beach
  • Manufacturing: O’Connor Brewing Company, Norfolk

Virginia’s Fantastic 50 award program is a signature event of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. Now in its 22nd year, the Fantastic 50 program is the only annual statewide award recognizing Virginia’s fastest growing business.

Nominations for the 2017 Fantastic 50 were sought last fall from local chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and through the sponsors’ networks; companies may also nominate themselves.

To be eligible, a company must be privately held with headquarters in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million, and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year. Companies are judged on four-year revenue history. The professional service firm Dixon Hughes Goodman verifies all award entries.

The Fantastic 50 award program is sponsored by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Cox Communications, Inc., Hunton and Williams, Virginia Business Magazine, Dixon Hughes Goodman, SunTrust Bank, J.P. Morgan Chase, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, and the Westfields Marriott.

 

2017 Virginia Fantastic 50 Winners

  1. Darkblade Systems, Stafford (Virginia Vanguard – Highest Overall Growth)
  2. GuidePoint Security LLC, Herndon (Virginia Vanguard – Technology)
  3. Axis Global Enterprises, Virginia Beach (Virginia Vanguard – Service)
  4. SSi, Virginia Beach
  5. Davis Defense Group, Inc., Stafford
  6. The Hilb Group, Richmond
  7. V1 Analytical Solutions, LLC, Arlington
  8. Cynet Systems Inc., Ashburn
  9. Concept Plus, LLC, Fairfax
  10. E3 Federal Solutions, McLean
  11. RM Advisory Services LLC, Alexandria
  12. Creative Systems and Consulting, McLean
  13. Ingenicomm, Inc., Chantilly
  14. Tribal Tech LLC, Alexandria
  15. PotomacWave Consulting, Alexandria
  16. American Cyber, Inc., Clifton
  17. Cape Henry Associates, Virginia Beach
  18. Convoke, Arlington
  19. Impact Makers, Richmond
  20. O’Connor Brewing Company, Norfolk (Virginia Vanguard – Manufacturing)
  21. Eagle Hill Consulting, Arlington
  22. Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Lexington
  23. Veris Group LLC, Vienna
  24. Morooka America, Ashland
  25. Insignia Technology Services LLC, Newport News
  26. DIGITALSPEC, Fairfax
  27. Highlight Technologies, Fairfax
  28. SOLitude Lake Management, Virginia Beach
  29. Brandito, Henrico
  30. MindPoint Group LLC, Springfield
  31. Divurgent, Virginia Beach
  32. Patriot Group International, Inc., Warrenton
  33. Marathon TS, Kilmarnock
  34. Sevatec Inc., Fairfax
  35. Epitome Networks, Richmond
  36. The Bowen Group, Stafford
  37. ValidaTek Inc., Arlington
  38. Pretek Corporation, Chantilly
  39. Datatility, Inc., Ashburn
  40. Amatea, LLC, Leesburg
  41. NuAxis Innovations, Vienna
  42. ODUrent, Norfolk
  43. The Frontier Project, Richmond
  44. AEM Corporation, Herndon
  45. Technatomy Corporation, Fairfax
  46. Chmura Economics & Analytics, Richmond
  47. Higher Logic. Arlington
  48. Dominion Consulting Inc., Reston
  49. Markon Solutions, Falls Church
  50. Zantech IT Services Inc., Tysons Corner
