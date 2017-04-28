Virginia Chamber of Commerce unveils 2017 Fantastic 50

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce celebrated 50 of the fastest growing Virginia companies at the 22nd annual Virginia’s Fantastic 50 Awards Banquet on April 27 at the Westfields Marriott in Chantilly. More than 400 attendees participated in the banquet to recognize the companies for their success.

“We know that companies will grow and expand where they have the skilled workforce to support their mission,” said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “We are glad to toast the entrepreneurial spirit of these Virginia business leaders and the dedicated employees who have brought these companies continued success.”

At the conclusion of the awards banquet, the Chamber announced four Virginia Vanguard winners, recognized for the highest growth in the categories of service, technology, manufacturing, and recognizing the company with the highest overall growth in Virginia.

The 2017 Virginia Vanguard Winners are:

Darkblade Systems, Stafford County Technology: GuidePoint Security LLC, Herndon

GuidePoint Security LLC, Herndon Service: Axis Global Enterprises, Virginia Beach

Axis Global Enterprises, Virginia Beach Manufacturing: O’Connor Brewing Company, Norfolk

Virginia’s Fantastic 50 award program is a signature event of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. Now in its 22nd year, the Fantastic 50 program is the only annual statewide award recognizing Virginia’s fastest growing business.

Nominations for the 2017 Fantastic 50 were sought last fall from local chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and through the sponsors’ networks; companies may also nominate themselves.

To be eligible, a company must be privately held with headquarters in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million, and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year. Companies are judged on four-year revenue history. The professional service firm Dixon Hughes Goodman verifies all award entries.

The Fantastic 50 award program is sponsored by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Cox Communications, Inc., Hunton and Williams, Virginia Business Magazine, Dixon Hughes Goodman, SunTrust Bank, J.P. Morgan Chase, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, and the Westfields Marriott.

2017 Virginia Fantastic 50 Winners

Darkblade Systems, Stafford (Virginia Vanguard – Highest Overall Growth) GuidePoint Security LLC, Herndon (Virginia Vanguard – Technology) Axis Global Enterprises, Virginia Beach (Virginia Vanguard – Service) SSi, Virginia Beach Davis Defense Group, Inc., Stafford The Hilb Group, Richmond V1 Analytical Solutions, LLC, Arlington Cynet Systems Inc., Ashburn Concept Plus, LLC, Fairfax E3 Federal Solutions, McLean RM Advisory Services LLC, Alexandria Creative Systems and Consulting, McLean Ingenicomm, Inc., Chantilly Tribal Tech LLC, Alexandria PotomacWave Consulting, Alexandria American Cyber, Inc., Clifton Cape Henry Associates, Virginia Beach Convoke, Arlington Impact Makers, Richmond O’Connor Brewing Company, Norfolk (Virginia Vanguard – Manufacturing) Eagle Hill Consulting, Arlington Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Lexington Veris Group LLC, Vienna Morooka America, Ashland Insignia Technology Services LLC, Newport News DIGITALSPEC, Fairfax Highlight Technologies, Fairfax SOLitude Lake Management, Virginia Beach Brandito, Henrico MindPoint Group LLC, Springfield Divurgent, Virginia Beach Patriot Group International, Inc., Warrenton Marathon TS, Kilmarnock Sevatec Inc., Fairfax Epitome Networks, Richmond The Bowen Group, Stafford ValidaTek Inc., Arlington Pretek Corporation, Chantilly Datatility, Inc., Ashburn Amatea, LLC, Leesburg NuAxis Innovations, Vienna ODUrent, Norfolk The Frontier Project, Richmond AEM Corporation, Herndon Technatomy Corporation, Fairfax Chmura Economics & Analytics, Richmond Higher Logic. Arlington Dominion Consulting Inc., Reston Markon Solutions, Falls Church Zantech IT Services Inc., Tysons Corner