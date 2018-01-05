Virginia announces 2018 men’s lacrosse schedule

Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced the team’s 2018 schedule on Thursday (Jan. 4). The slate features 15 games, including eight home contests at Klöckner Stadium, in addition to the 2018 ACC Championship. Season tickets, which include the ACC championship semifinal and final games, are now on sale and may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone at (800) 542-8821 or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

“As excited as we are about our schedule, the reality is our men and staff must now recognize the consistency of intensity required to be successful against the quality of teams we will be squaring off with,” Tiffany said. “Our training sessions need to be more and more productive to experience victories against this slate.”

The 2018 home schedule includes contests against Loyola (Feb. 10), Princeton (Feb. 24), Syracuse (March 4), Dartmouth (March 20), Johns Hopkins (March 24), Richmond (March 31), Duke (April 14) and VMI (May 1). The 2018 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship will be hosted by Virginia at Klöckner Stadium on April 27 and April 29.

The Cavaliers will travel to Drexel (Feb. 17), High Point (Feb. 20), Manhattan (March 7), Stony Brook (March 10), Notre Dame (March 17), North Carolina (April 7) and will play Vermont (April 21) on a neutral field in New Canaan, Conn.

The broadcast selections for the Virginia men’s lacrosse team will be released and posted to VirginiaSports.com once they are determined by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners.

Tiffany enters his second season at UVA and his 14th overall as a head coach. Virginia is coming off an 8-7 season in 2017 in Tiffany’s inaugural campaign. UVA returns USILA All-American and 2017 ACC Rookie of the Year Michael Kraus (New Canaan, Conn.), as well as USILA All-American Dox Aitken (Villanova, Pa.). Aitken shattered UVA’s freshmen record for goals (29) and points (40) by a midfielder, while Kraus led Virginia with 34 goals and 56 points Ryan Conrad (Timonium, Md.), who has already been named a captain as a junior, returns after being named a USILA All-American. Conrad led UVA with 63 ground balls last season, the most in the nation by a non-defensive player or faceoff specialist.

2018 Men’s Lacrosse Ticket Information

All men’s lacrosse season tickets include the ACC Championship games. A men’s lacrosse reserved season ticket is $60. Reserved seat tickets include the blue chairback seats and bleacher seats in Section 3 in the grandstand at Klöckner Stadium.

A men’s lacrosse general admission season ticket is $45 for adults and $35 for youth, seniors and UVA faculty and staff. General admission seating for men’s lacrosse is available in grandstand sections 1, 2, 4, and 5 and on the grass hillside.

Fans may renew their 2018 reserved season tickets online by logging into their individual ticket account at VirginiaSports.com/tickets. The renewal deadline is Friday, Jan. 5. Fans may purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for in-person or telephone purchases. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Single-game men’s and women’s lacrosse tickets are available in advance of the game through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office beginning Jan. 23.

2018 Virginia Men’s Lacrosse Schedule

Sat., Feb. 10 Loyola (Md.) 1 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17 at Drexel 1 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 20 at High Point 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24 Princeton 1 p.m.

Sun., March 4 Syracuse 3 p.m.

Wed., March 7 at Manhattan 7 p.m.

Sat., March 10 at Stony Brook 1 p.m.

Sat., March 17 at Notre Dame 6 p.m.

Tues., March 20 Dartmouth 7 p.m.

Sat., March 24 Johns Hopkins 11:30 a.m.

Sat., March 31 Richmond 3 p.m.

Sat., April 7 at North Carolina 6 p.m.

Sat., April 14 Duke 1 p.m.

Sat., April 21 vs. Vermont** 1 p.m.

April 27-29 ACC Tournament (Charlottesville, Va.)

Tues. May 1 VMI 7 p.m.

May 12-13 NCAA First Round (Home Sites)

May 19-20 NCAA Quarterfinals (Hofstra, Navy)

May 26-28 NCAA Championship Weekend (Foxborough, Mass.)

** – game to be played in New Canaan, Conn.