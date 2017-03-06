Syracuse sweeps ACC basketball weekly honors
Published Monday, Mar. 6, 2017, 7:14 pm
Syracuse sweeps ACC basketball weekly honors
Syracuse swept the final weekly honors of the 2017 ACC basketball season, with grad student Andrew White III claiming ACC Player of the Week and Tyus Battle earning Freshman of the Week accolades.
White helped Syracuse defeat Georgia Tech, 90-61, during Senior Day at the Carrier Dome on Saturday. He scored a career-high 40 points and added three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes. He was 12-for-16 from the field, including 8-for-9 on 3-point attempts, and went 8-for-9 from the foul line.
Battle had 22 points versus the Yellow Jackets, four rebounds, one assist, a block and a steal in 38 minutes. He was 6-for-11 from the field, including 4-of-7 on 3-point attempts, and 6-for-6 from the foul line.
White, Battle and the eighth-seeded Orange see their first action of the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament on Wednesday, when they face ninth-seeded Miami in the noon second-round game at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
ACC basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel.
