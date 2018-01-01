Survey: What’s on Americans’ New Year’s resolutions lists?

It’s that time of the year. As people reflect on 2017 and what they’d like to do differently in 2018, a recent survey by Delta Dental looks at what soon-to-be resolutions are at the top of Americans’ lists.

While nearly one quarter (23 percent) of American adults have stated that they don’t plan to make a New Year’s resolution, those that do have some practical plans.

The top resolution: saving more money (53 percent). While both sexes have this at the top, women (57 percent) say it’ll be a higher priority than men do (48 percent).

One of the more surprising findings, getting to the dentist more (15 percent) and improving oral health (20 percent) both beat out the long-standing favorite of joining a gym (12 percent) and going to the doctor more (11 percent).

Americans will be watching their waistlines, as losing weight comes in a strong second at 46 percent. Improving overall health ranked third (42 percent) and going to the gym more comes in at 18 percent.

“We’re glad to see so many Americans making an early commitment to getting to the dentist and improving their oral health in the New Year,” said Bill Kohn, DDS, Delta Dental Plans Association’s vice president of dental science and policy. “A healthy smile means better overall health and that’s a great goal for 2018.”

About the survey: The DDPA Fall 2017 Survey was conducted between November 6 and November 13, 2017 among 1,006 nationally representative Americans 18+. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent.

