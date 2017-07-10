 jump to example.com

Staunton-Augusta YMCA introduces Rock Steady Boxing

Published Monday, Jul. 10, 2017, 4:54 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Local community members are literally fighting back against Parkinson’s Disease through the Rock Steady Boxing Program at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.

staunton-augusta ymcaA local chapter of a national program – based in Indianapolis, IN. – the program uses the non-contact elements boxers use to train to slow down the effects of Parkinson’s Disease.

Typically associated with the middle-aged and elderly people, Parkinson’s Disease impacts the nervous system. It is usually manifested through tremors, slower and imprecise movements and/or muscular rigidity.

Since May 8th, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA  has been helping members with the disease fight back.

“Rocky Steady Boxing has been great,” said Josh Cole, executive director of the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA.

Cole said adding the program completes the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA’s three-pronged approach to improving quality of life among aging adults.

“We have a neuro-wellness program for people recovering from strokes or neurological disorders, and we brought in adult daycare, which will help those who are taking care of others and just need a break,” Cole said. “Finally, we can bring it Rock Steady Boxing. It’s a program to help people fight back against Parkinson’s Disease, and it’s showing to do that. After one month, we’ve seen great improvement in folks.”

The 90-minute class, held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m., is led by Staunton-Augusta YMCA fitness instructor Wendy Shutty and YMCA staff members Avis Henderson and Judy Briggs.

“Research has shown that this form of boxing, which is forced, intense action, has been shown to slow down the progression the disease,” said Shutty, who leads between six and 10 boxers through a circuit of boxing training.  “One of our members, who was very passionate about this program, has Parkinson’s.  She came to us and encouraged us to get that program here, knowing that there are people in our community who have it as well. She’s one of our coaches now.  We just wanted it to be something we are doing for our community.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Unvaccinated Virginia horse tests positive for West Nile Virus, is euthanized
ACC has 18 named to Bednarik Watch List, 11 to Maxwell Watch List
Virginia State Police investigating fatal car accident in Orange County
P-Nats drop series finale to Blue Rocks
Cruise-In for a Cause to benefit Daily Living Center
UVA football: Blanding, Kiser named to Bednarik Watch List
John Adams announces statewide substance abuse policy proposals
The astronomical rise of the cryptocurrency
Bicyclist critically injured in Waynesboro accident
GAPP Coalition to hear from Skyline Drug Task Force
Virginia Tech fermentation program receives prestigious recognition
McAuliffe announces $1.2 million in dam safety, floodplain management grants
Valley League All-Star Game: South tops North, 5-0
Gavin Collins drives in all four in 4-3 Hillcats walkoff
Virginia Premier announces managed long-term services, supports program
Squirrels stumble into All-Star Break
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 