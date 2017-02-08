 jump to example.com

Statement from Dominion on Perriello opposition to pipelines

Published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 5:06 pm

dominion virginia powerStatement from Dominion in response to Tom Perriello’s announcement this afternoon of his opposition to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

“We’re very disappointed that Mr. Perriello has taken a stand against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and the clear benefits it offers to all Virginians – good jobs, energy security, cleaner air and lower energy prices for consumers.

“His statement this afternoon was ill-informed and misrepresents several important aspects of the project. His position ignores the urgent need for this infrastructure by public utilities in order to meet the growing energy needs of all Virginians. He is also ignoring the important role this project will play in lowering carbon emissions in Virginia and allowing public utilities to transition to a cleaner energy future.

“Mr. Perriello is disregarding the strong, bipartisan support the project has received from Virginia’s labor and business communities, as well as the entire Hampton Roads delegation to the Virginia General Assembly. Across the political spectrum, Virginia’s leaders have spoken very powerfully about the vital importance of this pipeline to creating new jobs and bringing new industries to the Commonwealth.

“Mr. Perriello is also overlooking overwhelming public support for the project, which public opinion polls have consistently shown by nearly 2-to-1 margins. Virginians want new jobs; they want cleaner energy; they want more economic opportunity; and, they recognize that new infrastructure like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is critical to making it happen.

“This project is essential to the economic vitality and environmental future of Virginia. It will create thousands of new jobs, promote cleaner air in our communities and enhance the energy security of our region. It’s unfortunate Mr. Perriello has disregarded these important public priorities and the aspirations of most Virginians.”

