Potomac salvages series finale with 9-5 win

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Thanks to the most runs scored in nearly three weeks, the Potomac Nationals (54-64, 21-27) avoided a sweep at the hands of the Frederick Keys (55-62, 24-24) with a 9-5 win on Sunday afternoon. Potomac had not scored more than eight runs since an 11-run outing vs. the Down East Wood Ducks on 7/24.

Potomac got off to a quick start vs. RHP Cody Sedlock (L, 4-5), who remained winless in his last 12 starts. C Taylor Gushue began the top of the second inning with a single, while SS David Masters followed with a walk. After Sedlock retired RF Rhett Wiseman, LF Dale Carey plated two runs with a double down the left field line, as Potomac led 2-0 and never looked back.

After Sedlock worked a perfect third inning, the P-Nats jumped right back on him in the fourth frame. Gushue led off the inning with a home run, his team leading 18th home run of the season. Four of the next five batters singled, as two-out RBI hits from CF Daniel Johnson and LF Jack Sundberg made it 5-0 Potomac.

On the mound for the P-Nats, LHP Taylor Guilbeau (W, 4-3) provided another strong outing, as he allowed just three runs over six+ innings. Guilbeau allowed a run on an RBI groundout in the sixth inning, and then gave up a hit to the first two batters that he faced in the bottom of the seventh. After Potomac had added a run in the top of the frame, Guilbeau gave up a leadoff single to LF Randolph Gassaway, while 1B Shane Hoelscher followed with a double. The Potomac starter departed for RHP Ronal Pena with no outs in the inning, who gave up consecutive RBI groundouts hit to 2B Austin Davidson, but Pena stranded the potential tying run at the plate.

The P-Nats put the game away with three runs in the eighth inning, all of which scored with two outs. LHP Mitch Horacek entered the game with two men on and two outs in the inning, and immediately walked Johnson, which loaded the bases. Horacek then forced in a run, as he walked Sundberg, while Davidson plated two runs with a single one batter later. Davidson’s only hit of the game made it 9-3 Potomac.

Following a perfect eighth inning, RHP Gilberto Mendez returned for the final frame. The Potomac closer quickly struck out the first two hitters of the inning, but after a single by SS Chris Clare, Mendez surrendered a two-out, two-run home run to 2B Drew Turbin. Mendez faced just one more hitter, as he struck out CF Glynn Davis and ended the game. Mendez struck out four batters over two innings out of the bullpen.

The P-Nats will return home for a seven-game homestand, which gets underway Monday night against the Salem Red Sox. On the mound for Potomac, RHP Stephen Strasburg (MLB Rehab) will make his second career start at Pfitzner Stadium. Out for the Washington Nationals since July 24th with right elbow nerve impingement, Monday will mark Strasburg’s first game action since he went on the MLB disabled list. For the Red Sox, RHP Roniel Raudes (4-7, 4.59) will make his second start of the year vs. Potomac. On 7/13, Raudes did not allow a run over five innings of four-hit baseball in a victory.

First pitch on Monday is set for 7:05pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

In addition to the Stephen Strasburg rehab appearance on Monday night, it is also another $1 Monday at The Pfitz, presented by The Washington Post. $1 grandstand tickets and $1 hot dogs are available while supplies last .

Tuesday night, see the P-Nats host the Red Sox for just $2! Grandstand tickets are available for $2, while there will be $2 performance based specials. There will also be $2 wildcard concessions specials.