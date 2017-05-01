Podcast: Chris Graham, Doug Ward promote Night of the Superstars on ESPN-1360

Awesome Wrestling Entertainment founder Doug Ward and Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham talk up the May 6 Night of the Superstars event at Waynesboro High School on ESPN-1360’s The Daily Sports Feed with Dave Thomas.

About Night of the Superstars

The card for the May 6 fundraiser at Waynesboro High School, which has hosted Night of the Superstars events several times over the years, dating back to the first show back in 2002, includes:

Former Ohio Valley Wrestling champion Jamin Olivencia faces former TNA world champ Mr. Anderson for the inaugural Awesome Wrestling Entertainment world heavyweight title

The Ugly Ducklings face The Platinum Enforcers (C.W. Anderson and Phil Brown) for the inaugural AWE world tag-team titles

Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Kid Kash faces former TNA X Division top contender Sonjay Dutt

Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Hornswoggle faces Abo Shongo

Dani Fererra faces Savanna Evans and Kacee Carlisle in a Triple Threat Match

Also appearing: WWE Hall of Famers and former WCW world champs Ron Simmons and Barry Windham and former United States champ Magnum TA

Tickets

Advance tickets are available online now for $10 General Admission.





UVA Children’s Hospital

The UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. The hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center has 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and a consolidated outpatient children’s care facility.

The hospital also houses ongoing children’s medical research efforts.

“It’s an honor for us at Awesome Wrestling Entertainment to be able to do our part to assist the UVA Children’s Hospital in doing the great work that it does for the children of Virginia every day,” Ward said.