Nickels & Wiener to work their comedy chops at Court Square Theater

Two-man improv comedy duo Nickels & Wiener will return to Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Saturday, September 23 for another spectacular, joke-filled performance.

Mr. Bill Nickels and Mr. Bill Wiener met at a grocery stand in Harrisonburg, Virginia in 1994. Both men were shopping for “fresh carrots” when Bill Wiener mistakenly thought he heard Nickels say “flesh ferrets” and panicked. In the violent brawl that followed, an immediate improv comedy connection was born.

Nickels & Wiener will perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Saturday, September 23. Doors open at 7:30 PM, with the show beginning at 8:00 PM. Being an improv comedy performance, mature content is likely. Tickets are $7 in advance, $9 day of show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.