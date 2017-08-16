NASCAR hands out penalties, suspensions prior to the UNOH 200 at BMS

And just like that, the shuffle starts in the points standings before the green flag even fell for the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced Wednesday prior to the running of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ UNOH 200 race at BMS that crew chief Jeff Hensley has been suspended one race and fined $5,000 because driver Grant Enfinger‘s eighth-place truck failed post-race front body inspection heights at Michigan.

In addition, NASCAR docked Enfinger 10 points and ThorSport Racing 10 owner points for the L1 infraction. Enfinger’s finish is encumbered. Bud Haefele will serve as the crew chief for the next two races for Enfinger’s team starting with tonight’s race at Bristol.

Rich Riley will serve as the truck chief in that same span. After the penalty, Enfinger is now 24 points out of the final spot in the hunt for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.

Hensley has been suspended two additional races because the weights on Enfinger’s truck were affixed improperly. NASCAR states that Hensley can serve both suspensions at the same time, so he will only miss two races total.

By sitting out tonight’s Bristol race, he will fulfill his one-race suspension for the heights infraction and one of the two races he’s suspended for the safety violation.

Hensley then will have to miss the Sept. 3 race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park but be able to return for the Sept. 15 race at Chicagoland Speedway. ThorSport Racing indicated they will not appeal the penalties.

But NASCAR wasn’t finished handing the goodies on Wednesday as the governing body suspended crew chief Shane Huffman one race and fined him $5,000 after an issue with the bed cover on Darrell Wallace Jr.‘s winning truck last weekend at Michigan International Speedway and docked MDM Motorsports 10 owner points for the L1 infraction, and the finish is encumbered. NASCAR stated that vent holes at the bed top of the truck must be configured for air intake only.

The green flag falls at 8:00 PM on Wednesday night for the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.

By Rod Mullins/Augusta Free Press

