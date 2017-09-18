Moonlight and Merlot to help provide Family Consultation Room in new Augusta Health Emergency Department

Moonlight and Merlot, a celebration of this beautiful and colorful season, will be held on Friday, September 22 from 6 pm until 9 pm at Gaie Lea Pavilion, Bells Lane, in Staunton.

As the signature event of the Augusta Health Foundation, proceeds will benefit our community and patients of Augusta Health by providing for a Family Consultation Room in the expanded and renovated Augusta Health Emergency Department. The event will feature heavy hors d-oeuvres, adult beverages and the band S.P.L.A.A.A.T.

The cost is $100 per person, $50 of which will directly support the consultation room. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling the Augusta Health Foundation at 540.332.5174 or visiting the website, http://www.augustahealth.com/foundation/shades-of-autumn.

When seconds count during a medical emergency, it’s important that physicians and caregivers have access to the equipment and space they need. “Given our location not far from Interstates 81 and 64, Augusta Health Emergency Department physicians and staff care for many patients with severe trauma,” said David Fosnocht, MD, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Augusta Health. This new area will provide a private space when “moments matter.” With this addition, families will have a quiet place where they can discuss treatment options or expected outcomes with physicians and caregivers.

Augusta Health’s Emergency Department, built in 1994 to accommodate 34,000 visits per year, will undergo a complete renovation to meet current needs that exceed 60,000 visits per year. The number of treatment rooms will expand from 24 to 48, with special care areas for critical care, behavioral health, sexual assault, isolation and bariatric patients.

Moonlight and Merlot is made possible through the generosity of more than 45 local businesses and hospital vendors who have become sponsors, as well as attendees and individual donors. Bob and Liz Schreiber, the proprietors of Gaie Lea, have provided a rustic, yet elegant venue and Sodexo, Augusta Health’s food service partner, has generously provided food and catering services.

“We are truly humbled by the generosity of our sponsors,” said Tami Radecke, Executive Director of the Augusta Health Foundation. “Without their support, this special event would not be possible. It should be a really fun night!”

Those with a desire to support the family consultation room in the new Augusta Health Emergency Department, but unable to attend the event, can make a contribution by calling the Augusta Health Foundation at 540.332.5174 or online at https://augustahealth.thankyou4caring.org/.

The Event Committee includes Kristen Brandt, Shelley Brumbaugh, Ashley Coffman, Diane Fosnocht, Casey Just, Laura Nordstrom, Stephanie Otteni, Kim Wood, Bethany Suhr, Tami Radecke and Susannah Via.

Moonlight and Merlot is hosted by the Augusta Health Foundation. Its mission is to inspire community ownership through charitable giving to advance health and wellness in our region. The Foundation is the charitable arm of Augusta Health and supports essential patient care programs and services at Augusta Health, including Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah. For more information about Augusta Health Foundation, please visit the website, http://www.augustahealth.com/foundation.