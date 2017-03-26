 jump to example.com

McDyre has four hits, but Liberty falls to Charleston Southern, 11-4

Published Sunday, Mar. 26, 2017, 10:06 pm

libertyDespite a four-hit day for Trey McDyre, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers took advantage of several Liberty errors to down the Flames, 11-4, Sunday afternoon at CSU Ballpark.

Liberty’s McDyre posted the first four-hit game of his young career in the contest. The freshman third baseman went 4-for-5 with a double and a RBI.

Designated hitter Payton Scarbrough belted his first home run of the season and second baseman Andrew Kowalo, who had two hits, smacked his second of the year for the Flames in the contest.

However, Charleston Southern took advantage of four Liberty miscues, plating four unearned runs in the contest. The Buccaneers built a 4-0 lead through the first two innings, benefitting from two early errors and held a 9-3 advantage by the sixth.

The win allowed Charleston Southern to salvage the final game of the three-game Big South Conference series. The Flames took the first two games, 12-2 and 17-3.

Liberty falls to 4-2 in Big South play and 14-8 overall. The defeat snaps the Flames’ four-game winning streak. Charleston Southern improves to 2-4 in conference and 12-9 overall. The Bucs run their record to 5-0 on Sundays, this season.

        Charleston Southern benefited from a Liberty fielding error to take its first lead of the three-game series in the first inning. Second baseman Nate Blanchard and center fielder Chris Singleton each singled to open the bottom half of the first. Two batters later, Liberty shortstop Cam Locklear misplayed a grounder by designated hitter Brandon Gragilla, allowing the Buccaneers to load the bases. A fielder’s choice ground ball by catcher Mike Sconzo followed with another fielder’s choice ground out to plate a run, while a wild pitch allowed Singleton to score for a 2-0 advantage.

The Buccaneers extended their advantage in the second. Shortstop Kyle Vesnesky and left fielder Cody Smith singled. Two batters later, Blanchard lined a single into right, plating both runners for a 4-0 advantage.

Liberty cut into the Charleston Southern lead in the top of the third. Center fielder D.J. Artis singled with one out and scored on a two-out double by left fielder Jake Barbee. After first baseman Sammy Taormina and Kowalo drew walks to load the bases, McDyre singled to slice their hosts’ advantage to 4-2.

In the bottom of the inning, the Bucs restored its four-run cushion. Gragilla opened the inning with a double and scored on a single by third baseman Jason Miller. Later in frame, Smith lifted a sacrifice fly to push the Charleston Southern lead to 6-2.

Scarbrough inched the Flames closer in the fourth. Leading off the inning, the designated hitter belted the first offering of the frame over the left-center field wall, reducing the Liberty deficit to three at 6-3.

The Buccaneers extended their advantage in the sixth. A bases-loaded double by Miller brought home two runs and when the throw got away from Kowalo, another run scored for a 9-3 advantage.

Kowalo’s home run in the seventh edged the Flames closer. The second baseman ripped a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall to trim the Charleston Southern lead to 9-4.

Gragilla hit his second home run of the season in the eighth for the final score of 11-4.

Liberty starting pitcher Jackson Bertsch falls to 0-3 on the year. The right-hander allowed four runs, but only one earned, over 1/13 innings. He struck out one.

Charleston Southern starting pitcher Kyle Dyson moves to 1-0. The right-hander gave up three runs on three hits over five innings. He struck out seven batters and walked five.

Liberty outhit the Charleston Southern, 12-11. The Flames left 13 men on base, while the Bucs stranded six.

 

Up Next: Liberty travels to Greenville, S.C., for a contest against the East Carolina Pirates. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Discussion
 
