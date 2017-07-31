Mary Baldwin University names new vice president of external affairs

Aimee Rose — an experienced integrated communications executive, most recently holding the title of senior vice president and client strategy director at Edelman in Washington, D.C. — has accepted the position of vice president of external affairs at Mary Baldwin University.

Rose has led digital strategy and campaigns across the media landscape to manage reputations, support brand positioning, and increase visibility. She has a proven record of turning client challenges into brand opportunities; developing and implementing messaging strategies; running integrated, cross-functional teams; and pioneering innovation initiatives to meet growth objectives.

“Having spent the better part of my career dedicated to helping brands effectively communicate who they are at their core, I see tremendous opportunity with MBU,” Rose said. “From the rich heritage to modern expansion and new horizons of innovation, the institution’s core mission remains unwavering with remarkable stories to share. I am truly honored to be joining Mary Baldwin at such an exciting time, and am thrilled to help bring these dynamic stories to life.”

From her work in the agency space, Rose brings to Mary Baldwin a wealth of experience leading digital PR and public affairs, communications, and marketing efforts for large, global brands — including SC Johnson, BP, and BlackBerry. During her tenure on BP, she supported brand reputation-building campaign efforts through both the Deepwater Horizon incident and the 2012 London Olympics sponsorship; she also ran point as the social media command center lead for the global product launch of the BlackBerry Z10 during her time working with RIM.

In addition to corporate clients, Rose supported organizations in the non-profit and government sectors including the IRS, Association of American Railroads, and The Ohio State University. Prior to her agency experience, she also helped to launch the Animal Planet network to United States and global audiences.

“Aimee brings an impressive background, high level of expertise, and bold and strategic vision to our efforts in communications, marketing, and public affairs on behalf of Mary Baldwin University,” said MBU President Pamela R. Fox. “A proven leader and able mentor, she understands how to be successful in enhancing performance and achieving institutional goals.”

In addition to Rose’s tenure at Edelman — a leading global communications marketing firm — she has also held leadership positions with Ogilvy Public Relations in Washington D.C, and Discovery Communications, Inc. in Silver Spring, MD.

She holds a bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Rhode Island.

Rose succeeds MBU Board of Trustees member Karen Bailey-Chapman ’99, who has provided pro bono support to her alma mater as interim vice president of external affairs.

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a diverse student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia, at its nearby health sciences campus in Augusta County, online, and through regional advising centers throughout Virginia. All programs are coeducational except the Mary Baldwin College for Women. Throughout 2016–17, MBU is celebrating its 175th anniversary.