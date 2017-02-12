 jump to example.com

Live Blog: #12 UVA at Virginia Tech in ACC Sunday Night Hoops

Published Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 3:19 pm

uva virginia techAFP’s live blog with game notes and a podcast preview for #12 UVA (18-5, 8-3 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-6 ACC). The tip is set for 6:30 p.m.

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Virginia Tech game will be televised on ESPNU, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

 

UVA Team Notes

  • UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (11.9 ppg) and assists (4 apg).
  • Isaiah Wilkins (7.7 ppg & 6.1 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (33) and steals (27).
  • Devon Hall is averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 6.7 points per game.
  • Marial Shayok is averaging 9.6 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.6 points to top all UVA rookies.
  • Jack Salt is averaging 3.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game, while Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players off the bench.

 

Feb. 1: UVA 71, Virginia Tech 48

  • Devon Hall tallied a career-high 17 points and Isaiah Wilkins scored a career-high 15 points to lead then-No. 9 Virginia to a 71-48 win over Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
  • London Perrantes added 14 points as Virginia posted its largest margin of victory in the series since a 25-point win over the Hokies in 1991.
  • UVA started the game on a 10-0 run and out-rebounded Tech 37-22 in its ninth home win of 2016-17.
  • The Hokies were held to a season-low 48 points and shot 35.7 percent in the loss.
  • Seth Allen led Tech with 14 points and Zach LeDay added 12.
  • Hall matched a career-best with nine rebounds for UVA.

 

Street Knowledge Podcast Preview

