Live Blog: #12 UVA at Virginia Tech in ACC Sunday Night Hoops

Gas prices holding steady: AAA Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic continue to sing the same old song – a favorite on drivers’ playlists.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.