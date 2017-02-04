 jump to example.com

Live Blog: #9 UVA at Syracuse in ACC Saturday Hoops

Published Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 9:58 am

uva syracuseGame notes and live blog for today’s ACC matchup between #9 UVA (17-4, 7-2 ACC) and Syracuse (14-9, 6-4 ACC). Tipoff is at noon.

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Syracuse game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

 

UVA Team Notes

  • UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).
  • Isaiah Wilkins (7.4 ppg & 6 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (27) and steals (26).
  • Devon Hall is averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 6.7 points per game.
  • Marial Shayok is averaging 10.1 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.5 points to top all UVA rookies.
  • Jack Salt is averaging 4.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game after averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
  • Ty Jerome is averaging 10 points on 61.1 percent shooting, including 42.9 percent (6-14) from 3-point range, the past three games.
  • Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are role players off the bench.

 

Syracuse Team Notes

  • Syracuse posted its first road win of the season at North Carolina State on Wednesday, recording a 100-93 overtime victory. The Orange are now 14-9 overall and are in a two-way tie for fifth place in the ACC standings with a 6-4 league record.
  • Graduate student John Gillon led Syracuse with 43 points against the Wolfpack. Where does that performance rank in Syracuse history? It tied for the fourth-highest single-game total for a member of the Orange and marked the 11th time a Syracuse player has scored 40 or more points in a game. His nine 3-point field goals tied the single-game school record. In addition, Gillon set PNC Arena single-game records for points and 3-pointers made.
  • Graduate student Andrew White III also played a key role in Syracuse’s win in Raleigh. He tallied a season-high 28 points, including nine of Syracuse’s 13 in the overtime session. White III now ranks ninth in the ACC in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game.

 

Discussion

  • UVA 8, Syracuse 2, 15:10/1st. Cavs 2-of-3 on threes, 0-of-3 at the rim. ‘Cuse 1-of 5 overall (all jumpers).

  • UVA 13, Syracuse 11, 10:56/1st. Cavs getting to the rim, but only 2-of-6 on those shots (3-of-5 on jumpers).

  • UVA 23, Syracuse 19, 5:22/1st. Bench coming up big: Diakite with 6, Jerome 3, Guy 3, Thompson 2

  • UVA 26, Syracuse 22, 3:44/1st. Eight Cavs turnovers, five missed layups.

  • UVA 31, Syracuse 22, 2:24/1st. Diakite with eight points. Had five points total in UVA’s last eight.

  • Half: UVA 34, Syracuse 22. Nobody go making any travel plans at the half this time.

  • UVA 13-of-25 FGs (5-of-10 at the rim, 7-of-11 on threes)
    Syracuse 9-of-23 FGs (3-of-6 at the rim, 3-of-12 on threes)

  • Mamadi Diakite: 8 pts, 4 rebs in 11 minutes. Diakite had played 11 minutes total in the Cavs’ last four.

  • Kyle Guy: 9 pts on 3-of-4 shooting from three. Guy had shot 3-of-12 from three over Cavs’ last five.

  • We have been in this position with this team before, obvs. This one feels different (game-wise).

  • 8-0 Syracuse run in opening 2:38. UVA lead 34-30, 17:22. ‘Cuse scores on its first four possessions. UVA 0-of-2 with a turnover.

  • Diakite and Guy need to get more minutes in the second half.

  • UVA has gone scoreless over the last 5:03.

  • 17-2 Syracuse run, Orange lead 39-36, 11:55/2nd. Second Tony Bennett timeout. UVA 1-of-7 FG, 4 turnovers in second half.

  • Syracuse 6-of-8 FG, 4-of-6 on threes in second half

  • Terrible body language from the Cavs on the floor dating back to the initial 8-0 run. Already look defeated. Don’t see that often. Plenty of time to get it back.

  • Syracuse 51, UVA 48, 5:44/2nd. ‘Cuse has 29 points in the second half (22 in the first half), with 1.422 points per possession

  • Syracuse 55, UVA 51, 3:49/2nd. Dribble penetration is killing the Pack-Line today.

  • Syracuse 5-of-6 at the rim, 3-of-3 on jumpers, 5-of-7 on threes in second half

  • The offense had a glimmer of ignition with Shayok in the four. Jerome has been in the four the past five minutes.

  • UVA hasn’t scored on its past three post-timeout offensive possessions.

  • Syracuse 60-56 lead, 1:37 left. Virginia just can’t get a stop. Hard to win when you can’t get a stop.

 
