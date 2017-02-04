Live Blog: #9 UVA at Syracuse in ACC Saturday Hoops
Game notes and live blog for today’s ACC matchup between #9 UVA (17-4, 7-2 ACC) and Syracuse (14-9, 6-4 ACC). Tipoff is at noon.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Syracuse game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (7.4 ppg & 6 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (27) and steals (26).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 6.7 points per game.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 10.1 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.5 points to top all UVA rookies.
- Jack Salt is averaging 4.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game after averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Ty Jerome is averaging 10 points on 61.1 percent shooting, including 42.9 percent (6-14) from 3-point range, the past three games.
- Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are role players off the bench.
Syracuse Team Notes
- Syracuse posted its first road win of the season at North Carolina State on Wednesday, recording a 100-93 overtime victory. The Orange are now 14-9 overall and are in a two-way tie for fifth place in the ACC standings with a 6-4 league record.
- Graduate student John Gillon led Syracuse with 43 points against the Wolfpack. Where does that performance rank in Syracuse history? It tied for the fourth-highest single-game total for a member of the Orange and marked the 11th time a Syracuse player has scored 40 or more points in a game. His nine 3-point field goals tied the single-game school record. In addition, Gillon set PNC Arena single-game records for points and 3-pointers made.
- Graduate student Andrew White III also played a key role in Syracuse’s win in Raleigh. He tallied a season-high 28 points, including nine of Syracuse’s 13 in the overtime session. White III now ranks ninth in the ACC in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game.
Discussion