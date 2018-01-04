Kaine statement on Trump administration offshore drilling decision

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement on the Trump Administration’s decision to open nearly all United States waters to new oil and gas drilling, putting Virginia’s coastal communities at risk.

“Opening the entire country’s waters to offshore drilling is wrong. Drilling would threaten our defense assets in Hampton Roads, and Virginians living near the coast tell me they don’t want it. A small business owner on the Virginia Beach boardwalk asked me to imagine what a BP-like oil spill would do to summer tourism. It’s not worth the risk. We should move forward with clean energy, not take a step backwards that will accelerate climate change.”