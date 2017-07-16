 jump to example.com

Highland County Arts Council announces concert series

Published Sunday, Jul. 16, 2017, 10:21 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Highland County Arts Council has received its first grant from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

highland county arts councilJason Canze, Chair of the Highland County Arts Council, spelled out the use the Council will make of the funds.

“The Council will dedicate the grant to its efforts to introduce a variety of exceptional performing artists to Highland County Community,” Canze said.

“Since receiving the Foundation’s grant, the Arts Council has developed its own concert series.” Canze promised, “With our upcoming concert series, children and adults alike will be able to experience professional musicians, storytellers and even puppeteers without travel to larger cities.”

He added, “We are certainly grateful for this opportunity and we wish to thank the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge for making it possible.”

The Council’s series will begin on Saturday, July 29 with the nationally recognized and award winning Barefoot Puppet Theatre.  The Virginia Commission for the Arts touring artists will do a puppetry workshop, Meet the Puppets at the Highland County Library at 10 am.  At 2 pm a performance of African Trickster Tales will be presented at the Highland Center.

On August 3, musicians from the Garth Newell Emerging Artist Fellows program will present a concert of classical music.

The Synetic Theatre will bring The Music Box to the Highland School on September 19.  It will be followed by a music legend Wayne Henderson, and fiddler, composer and folk singer Helen White with an afternoon of traditional and Appalachian music on Sunday, October 8 at the Highland Center.

The Arts Council will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sunday, November 5 with a concert by the Richard Williams Trio.  Joining the trio will be local performers who represent the wide- ranging pool of talent in Highland County.

Completing the series will be jazz singer Stephanie Nakasian and her trio on April 14 and Eve Watters, storyteller and harpist on May 8 at the Highland Center

The performances are also supported by grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.  A small admission fee will be charged to cover the full costs of these outstanding performers.

For more information, check the Highland County Arts Council website at www.highlandcountyartscouncil.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Justin Fuente breaks down Virginia Tech quarterback competition
AAA: Gas prices holding steady in Virginia, Mid-Atlantic
Game Notes: Turks look to build on hot streak
Hillcats avoid sweep with 7-4 win
Potomac ends scoreless drought with 3-2 win
Virginia doing more business with small business
Staunton District Traffic Alert: July 17-21
Paul Wigand named district manager for Kroger
Study explores mobile phone use in Tanzania’s Maasai communities
Simms, Senators out-duel Coonrod, Squirrels
Structure fire in Waynesboro: No injuries
Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County July 16-31
VBL shuts out SCBL to open Southern Collegiate Showcase
What are some ways companies are using plastic waste from the ocean in their products to take a stand for the environment?
Fifth: Huffstetler raises $335,000 in first filing period
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: July 17-21
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 