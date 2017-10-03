Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Craft Beertender Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro, Virginia

We are transitioning from a restaurant atmosphere to an agri-gastropub experience. We are seeking a Craft Beertender to become an integral part of our team. With great customers and fun co-workers in a beautiful atmosphere, Stable Craft Brewing is a wonderful place to work! If you are reliable, responsible, energetic and enjoy working in the craft beer and agritourism industry please apply today! Stable Craft Brewing is a unique eco-agritourism farm focused on our crafted farm fresh beer production and sustainability practices. From seeds to suds we specialize in traditional European and American beer styles with good flavor, high quality and fresh ingredients. Our brewery and taproom is nestled in Waynesboro, VA the valley of hospitality in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Off the beaten path, we are a destination experience. Whether you come for our crafty beer, sustainable farm & brewery tours, craft your own beer events, or delicious dishes and tastings, our picturesque farm with mountain views and wide open spaces has become a staple in the craft beer community. Principal Duties and Responsibilities Verifying patrons identification to ensure they meet minimum age requirements

Willingness to learn the art & science of craft brewing and our Stable Craft beers

Sharing knowledge of our homegrown hops, craft beer, and sustainable practices

Communicating our Stable Craft Brewing mission in a positive manner

Creating an experience, up selling products for guests to enjoy at home

Facilitating educational tours about our farm history, brewery, and sustainable practices

Possessing a positive and professional attitude with our team and guests

Greeting Stable Craft Brewing guests upon arrival and making them feel welcome

Taking orders from patrons and recording them in POS efficiently

Checking with customers to ensure that they are enjoying their experience

Communicating guests concerns in a timely manner with Taproom management

Reporting any equipment problems and bar maintenance issues

Assisting with function set-up and breakdown and other special event needs

Maintaining cleanliness in areas of bar including sinks, utensils, shelves, etc.

Performing other brewery duties as assigned and requested Qualifications Must be 21 + with experience in the hospitality industry

Friendly, personable and not shy, ability to build rapport with guests

Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment

All Craft Beertenders serve as Stable Craft Brewing sales representatives and have the potential to earn between $300 – $900 per week (Hourly wage $6.00-$10.00 + tips based on experience). Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician. Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $300.00 to $900.00 /week

Please send a resume and a short description of yourself to craig@hermitagehillfarm.com to apply.

Cellar Technician – Now hiring

Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro, Virginia

Farm Brewery located on Hermitage Hill Farm just outside Waynesboro, Va. in Augusta County

About us:

We are a working horse and hop farm located in a rural setting amongst the national parks, farm land and plenty of outdoor activities. Stable Craft Brewing is a 10 barrel brew house with a 160 barrel capacity, an automated bottle line capable of 25 bottles per minute. Our beers are distributed through out central Virginia with further expansion on the horizon. Stable Craft Brewing also has a tasting room that serves food to support tourism, engaging our guests to stay longer and sample 16 beers on tap. We are a rapidly growing company and seek to employ beer forward people.