Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician
Craft Beertender
Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro, Virginia
We are transitioning from a restaurant atmosphere to an agri-gastropub experience. We are seeking a Craft Beertender to become an integral part of our team. With great customers and fun co-workers in a beautiful atmosphere, Stable Craft Brewing is a wonderful place to work! If you are reliable, responsible, energetic and enjoy working in the craft beer and agritourism industry please apply today!
Stable Craft Brewing is a unique eco-agritourism farm focused on our crafted farm fresh beer production and sustainability practices. From seeds to suds we specialize in traditional European and American beer styles with good flavor, high quality and fresh ingredients. Our brewery and taproom is nestled in Waynesboro, VA the valley of hospitality in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Off the beaten path, we are a destination experience. Whether you come for our crafty beer, sustainable farm & brewery tours, craft your own beer events, or delicious dishes and tastings, our picturesque farm with mountain views and wide open spaces has become a staple in the craft beer community.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
- Verifying patrons identification to ensure they meet minimum age requirements
- Willingness to learn the art & science of craft brewing and our Stable Craft beers
- Sharing knowledge of our homegrown hops, craft beer, and sustainable practices
- Communicating our Stable Craft Brewing mission in a positive manner
- Creating an experience, up selling products for guests to enjoy at home
- Facilitating educational tours about our farm history, brewery, and sustainable practices
- Possessing a positive and professional attitude with our team and guests
- Greeting Stable Craft Brewing guests upon arrival and making them feel welcome
- Taking orders from patrons and recording them in POS efficiently
- Checking with customers to ensure that they are enjoying their experience
- Communicating guests concerns in a timely manner with Taproom management
- Reporting any equipment problems and bar maintenance issues
- Assisting with function set-up and breakdown and other special event needs
- Maintaining cleanliness in areas of bar including sinks, utensils, shelves, etc.
- Performing other brewery duties as assigned and requested
Qualifications
- Must be 21 + with experience in the hospitality industry
- Friendly, personable and not shy, ability to build rapport with guests
- Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment
- Flexible work schedule, evenings, weekends, occasional holiday
All Craft Beertenders serve as Stable Craft Brewing sales representatives and have the potential to earn between $300 – $900 per week (Hourly wage $6.00-$10.00 + tips based on experience).
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $300.00 to $900.00 /week
Qualification Questions
You have requested that Indeed ask candidates the following questions:
- How many years of Hospitality experience do you have?
- Have you completed the following level of education: Associate?
- Are you in Waynesboro, VA 22980?
Please send a resume and a short description of yourself to craig@hermitagehillfarm.com to apply.
Cellar Technician – Now hiring
Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro, Virginia
Farm Brewery located on Hermitage Hill Farm just outside Waynesboro, Va. in Augusta County
About us:
We are a working horse and hop farm located in a rural setting amongst the national parks, farm land and plenty of outdoor activities. Stable Craft Brewing is a 10 barrel brew house with a 160 barrel capacity, an automated bottle line capable of 25 bottles per minute. Our beers are distributed through out central Virginia with further expansion on the horizon. Stable Craft Brewing also has a tasting room that serves food to support tourism, engaging our guests to stay longer and sample 16 beers on tap. We are a rapidly growing company and seek to employ beer forward people.
About the Job
This is a new position.. You will report directly to our head brewer and will be the third production employee we have. This is a chance to get into a brewery at the ground level and grow with us as you expand your knowledge and passion of brewing. You will be primarily responsible for cleaning/sanitizing brew vessels, filtering or transferring batches of beer, cleaning/filling kegs, yeast management, dry-hopping, assistance in bottling runs and general cleaning/organizing of the brewery. Eventually you will be trained in wort production/brewing with the ideal candidate being capable of running any task in the brewery solo once fully trained. This will be a full-time position with wages being based on experience and knowledge. Hours are based on production and can be weekends, some evenings(checking gravities, dry-hopping or attending brew fests).
Ideal Qualifications
- Must be 21 years or older
- Must be able to stand on your feet for 8 hours at a time or longer
- Be able to lift 55# sacks of grain and move 165# kegs safely
- Willing to work in a hot, noisy, wet environment
- Must be able to keep legible records, be detail oriented, and have the ability to strictly follow S.O.P.s (Standard Operating Procedures)
- Self motivated and able to work independently, or as part of a team
- Strong mechanical skills and familiarity working with hand and power tools is a must.
Preferred candidates will have previous experience working in a production plant, brewery, or extensive home brewing experience. An education in a chemistry, food chemistry, or a biology-related field is also appreciated.
Please send a resume and a short description of yourself to craig@hermitagehillfarm.com to apply.
