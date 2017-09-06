 jump to example.com

George Mason releases A-10 men’s basketball schedule

Published Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017, 4:58 pm

The George Mason University men’s basketball program has released its 2017-18 conference schedule, which includes five games on national television and home contests against perennial league powers VCU and Dayton.

george masonIn addition, Mason will host rivalry games with Richmond and George Washington and take on a strong Saint Bonaventure team inside the friendly confines of EagleBank Arena.

Mason’s home/away partners include the Spiders and Colonials, as well as VCU, Saint Joseph’s and Massachusetts.

The Patriots begin A-10 play with a bang on Dec. 30, as the Green & Gold travel north to battle preseason league favorite Rhode Island inside the Ryan Center. Mason then remains in New England to take on Massachusetts on January 3 in Amherst.

The Patriots then return to the DMV for a trio of home contests against some of the league’s most prominent programs. Mason opens the slate against Davidson on Sunday, January 7 (Noon) in a game televised nationally on NBC Sports Network.

The Green & Gold then host Saint Joseph’s on January 10 before suiting up against Saint Louis on Saturday, January 13 (2:30 p.m., NBCSN).

The Patriots then make the short 20-mile jaunt to George Washington for the first leg of the Revolutionary Rivalry on Jan. 17 in Foggy Bottom.

From there, Mason remains on the road to play Duquesne on January 20 (4:30 p.m., NBCSN) in Pittsburgh.

At that point, the Patriots take a five-day break from competition before hosting VCU on Saturday, January 27, in one of the most anticipated games of the season. The Patriots and Rams will clash in a nationally televised contest on CBS Sports Network.

After a January 31 home contest vs. Saint Bonaventure, the Patriots begin a two-game road swing with a February 3 showdown at Richmond. That game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be featured on NBC Sports Network.

The Patriots remain on the road to face Fordham in the Bronx on February 7 in the sixth away game of the conference slate.

The home half of the Revolutionary Rivalry with George Washington is set for Saturday, February 10 inside EagleBank Arena. Mason then will host league power Dayton on Valentine’s Day.

The Patriots make their annual swing through Philadelphia in mid-February, with contests at La Salle on February 17 and Saint Joseph’s on February 21.

After a home contest vs. Massachusetts on Feb. 24, Mason plays its final road game of the season at VCU on February 28.

The conference slate concludes with a Saturday, March 3 home game vs. Richmond.

The 2018 Atlantic 10 Championship will be held in the Patriots’ backyard. Mason will head to Capital One Arena (formerly the Verizon Center) for the annual league tournament, which is set to begin on March 7.

Mason released its 2017-18 non-conference schedule in July, which includes a berth in the Cancun Challenge, as well as games against Power 5 opponents Louisville, Auburn and Penn State.

