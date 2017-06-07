Game Notes: Turks play at Waynesboro on Wednesday

The Harrisonburg Turks (1-3) play Waynesboro (1-2) tonight at 7 p.m. The game will be Kate Collins Field.

Probable starters for the game are Rhett Willis for the Turks and Grant Suponchick for the Generals. This is the second start for Willis. In his previous start, against Staunton, Willis pitched 5.2 innings only giving up one hit and no earned runs. This is Suponchick’s first start, but the second appearance in the 2017 season of the Valley League. In his first appearance he pitched 1.2 innings and gave up one hit and struck out one.

The Turks beat the Generals 4-1 (6/4) last meeting at Veterans Memorial Park.

Last night, Brandon Quaranta hit a two-run homer as part of a 4-for-4 performance and driving in four runs for Strasburg (2-1) in a 7-3 win over the Turks. Erick Delgado went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

For the Express, Benjamin Dum (1-0) earned his first decision, while Jarred Taylor for the Turks took his first loss. Dum pitched six innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs. John Gregory came in to relieve Taylor in the fifth inning. He pitched four innings and gave up two hits as well as two earned runs.

Ty Andrus extended his multi-hit streak to three games as well as his overall hitting streak to four games.

Other games tonight:

Front Royal @ Purcellville – 7pm

Winchester @ Covington– 7pm

New Market @ Charlottesville – 7pm

Strasburg @ Woodstock – 7pm