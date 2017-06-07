Game Notes: Turks play at Waynesboro on Wednesday
Published Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017, 12:53 pm
Front Page » Sports » Game Notes: Turks play at Waynesboro on Wednesday
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Harrisonburg Turks (1-3) play Waynesboro (1-2) tonight at 7 p.m. The game will be Kate Collins Field.
Probable starters for the game are Rhett Willis for the Turks and Grant Suponchick for the Generals. This is the second start for Willis. In his previous start, against Staunton, Willis pitched 5.2 innings only giving up one hit and no earned runs. This is Suponchick’s first start, but the second appearance in the 2017 season of the Valley League. In his first appearance he pitched 1.2 innings and gave up one hit and struck out one.
The Turks beat the Generals 4-1 (6/4) last meeting at Veterans Memorial Park.
Last night, Brandon Quaranta hit a two-run homer as part of a 4-for-4 performance and driving in four runs for Strasburg (2-1) in a 7-3 win over the Turks. Erick Delgado went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
For the Express, Benjamin Dum (1-0) earned his first decision, while Jarred Taylor for the Turks took his first loss. Dum pitched six innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs. John Gregory came in to relieve Taylor in the fifth inning. He pitched four innings and gave up two hits as well as two earned runs.
Ty Andrus extended his multi-hit streak to three games as well as his overall hitting streak to four games.
Other games tonight:
- Front Royal @ Purcellville – 7pm
- Winchester @ Covington– 7pm
- New Market @ Charlottesville – 7pm
- Strasburg @ Woodstock – 7pm
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion