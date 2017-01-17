Game Notes: #16 UVA on the road at Boston College on Wednesday
No. 16 UVA (13-3, 3-2 ACC) travels to Boston College (9-9, 2-3 ACC) for an ACC men’s basketball contest on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tipoff at Conte Forum is set for 8 p.m. ET.
For Openers
- UVA meets Boston College in the lone meeting between the teams.
- UVA has a three-game winning streak against Boston College and is 4-1 in true road games this season.
- The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense at 53.4 points per game.
- London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 12.1 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).
- Perrantes has a four-game double figure scoring streak and is averaging 24.5 points in the last two contests.
- Marial Shayok has a four-game double figure scoring streak and has matched his career high of 17 points in each of the last two games.
- Jarred Reuter is a native of Marion, Mass.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Boston College game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
The Head Coaches
- Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 178-75 in eight seasons at UVA and 247-108 in 11 seasons overall.
- Boston College: Jim Christian (Rhode Island, 1988), 29-53 in three seasons at Boston College and 272-206 in 15 seasons overall.
In The National Rankings
- As of Jan. 16, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (53.4 ppg), fifth in turnovers per game (9.8), ninth in field goal percentage defense (37.9%), 10th in scoring margin (+16.5), 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.52) and 3-point field goal percentage (41%), 13th in field goal percentage (49.9%), 18th in turnover margin (+3.9) and 25th in fouls per game (16.2).
- UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.
- UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.
UVA Ranked No. 16 in Latest Polls
- UVA moved up to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches’ polls.
- UVA is ranked out of the top 15 for the second straight week after being ranked in the top 15 for 54 consecutive AP polls.
- UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.
- UVA has been ranked in 57 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.
- UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.
All-Time vs. Boston College
- Virginia is 12-7 all-time vs. Boston College, including a 9-7 ACC mark, in the series that dates back to 1971-72.
- The Cavaliers have a three-game winning streak against the Eagles and have won five of the last six games in the series.
- UVA recorded a 61-47 win over Boston College last season and a 66-51 win in its last visit to Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2015.
- Virginia is 2-4 vs. Boston College in Chestnut Hill, including a 79-74 win in the 2007-08 season.
- Head coach Tony Bennett is 6-4 all-time against Boston College.
- London Perrantes is averaging 5.8 points and 3.7 assists in four career games against the Eagles.
Last Time Against the Eagles
- Malcolm Brogdon tallied a game-high 27 points to lead then-No. 9 Virginia to a 61-47 win over Boston College on Feb. 3, 2016.
- Brogdon scored 17 of his 27 points in the first half and the Cavaliers opened a lead as high as 25 points after halftime in the win.
- Brogdon went 7-10 from the field, including 5-5 from 3-point range, to post his 11th 20-point effort of the season.
- Anthony Gill added 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season (fifth career).
- UVA limited Boston College to 26.5 percent field goal shooting.
- The Cavaliers shot 81.8 percent (18-22) from the free throw line.
Last Time Out
- Senior point guard London Perrantes tallied a season-high 25 points to lift then-No. 19 Virginia to a 77-73 win at Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 14.
- Perrantes broke a 70-70 tie with a 3-pointer with 2:05 remaining and added a twirling layup moments later to seal the victory.
- Marial Shayok matched a career high with 17 points for the second straight contest.
- Isaiah Wilkins added eight points and matched a career high with 13 rebounds for UVA.
- Jaron Blossomgame tallied a team-high 22 points for Clemson and Avry Holmes and Gabe DeVoe each had 15 points.
- UVA drilled 10 3-pointers and owned a 30-25 rebounding edge.
- The Cavaliers allowed season highs in points in the paint (42), points off turnovers (23) and fast break points (10).
Hoo Are These Wahoos?
- Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (12.1 ppg) and assists (4.1 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6.3 ppg & 5.5 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (23) and steals (22).
- Marial Shayok is averaging 9.7 points, including 17 ppg as a starter in the past two contests, and Kyle Guy is averaging 8.5 points on 52.2 percent 3-point shooting.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.5 points per game and Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (61.9%).
- Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most physical player, is averaging 4.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite (4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots) and Ty Jerome are role players off the bench.
On The Horizon
- No. 16 Virginia hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
