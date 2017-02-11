 jump to example.com

Fralin Museum of Art at UVA announces Writer’s Eye winners

Published Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 12:02 am

fralin museum uvaThe Fralin Museum of Art at UVA announced the winners of Writer’s Eye 2016, the 30th anniversary of the Museum’s annual literary competition challenging writers of all ages to create original works of poetry and prose inspired by art.

Writer’s Eye was the brainchild of Carole Armstrong and Valerie Morris—two of the Museum’s docents who launched the program in 1986—and has become a mainstay of the local school curriculum, as well as the University community. The program’s success relies on support by several annual donors, as well as the efforts of nearly 100 University student and community docents, who volunteer to lead twelve weeks of tours to introduce students to artwork selected for the competition.

This year the art selections came from four special exhibitions: Andy Warhol: Icons, THE GREAT WAR: Printmakers of World War I from the VMFA, A Gift of Knowing: The Art of Dorothea Rockburne, and New Acquisitions: Photography, as well as from the Museum’s permanent collection. Both the traditional and the contemporary art provoked strong literary responses.

This year, 4,017 individuals participated in the tours, and many others sought out the artwork on their own. Community and student docents gave 297 tours to students from 41 public schools and 16 independent schools in the cities of Charlottesville, Staunton, and Waynesboro, as well as nine surrounding counties: Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Orange, and Rappahannock.

Contestants submitted 1,758 entries in four age-related categories: Grades 3­­–5, 6–8, 9–12 and university/adult. Entries for the younger grades are judged by panels of local writers and teachers. University of Virginia faculty Lisa Russ Spaar and Christopher Tilghman served as distinguished judges for the high school and university/adult categories. Spaar and Tilghman are both renowned for their writing, as well as their teaching and mentorship of young writers.

The winners for Writer’s Eye 2016 are:

Grade 3-5       Poetry                        

First Place       Graham Holub, The Paper Journey               Woodbrook Elementary School

Second Place  Peter Kronebusch, Shocking                           Hollymead Elementary School

Third Place     Larken Hendricks, War                                  St. Anne’s-Belfield School

Honorable Mentions: Juliet Rowe, St. Anne’s-Belfield School; Andy Pham, Charlottesville Catholic School; Josephine Carmichael, Tandem Friends School; Emily Davis, St. Anne’s-Belfield School.

 

Grade 3-5       Prose                         

First Place       Meili Gregg, Chaos                                        Agnor-Hurt Elementary School

Second Place  Sophia Sun, Eye of the Wild Night                 St. Anne’s-Belfield School

Third Place     Lilly Hinerman, Green                                   North Branch School

Honorable Mentions: Bronson Poe, Crozet Elementary School; Alexandra Liccione, T. C. McSwain Elementary School; Lila Gerow, Agnor-Hurt Elementary School; Laine Cooper, V. L. Murray Elementary School.

 

Grade 6-8       Poetry                        

First Place       Zoe Kusyk, Colors                                          Village School

Second Place  Avery Niven, Echoes                                      Village School

Third Place     Ariela Milstein, Venus                                    Walker Upper Elementary School

Honorable Mentions: Anna Herndon, Walton Middle School; Eden Block, Village School; Kyri Antholis, Village School.

 

Grade 6-8       Prose                         

First Place       Vivien Wong, Carina                                     Village School

Second Place  Hannah Slayton, The Birth of Love                Burley Middle School

Third Place     Elisabeth Grace Bryan, A Ghost of the Street            Charlottesville Waldorf School

Honorable Mentions: Marissa Trader, Sutherland Middle School; Gwynhevere Telling, Homeschooled; Luca Huff, Burley Middle School; Caroline Miller, Village School.

 

Grade 9-12     Poetry                        

First Place       Topaz Winters, So, Stranger                          Singapore American School

Second Place  Aliza Haskal, Mindscape                               Tandem Friends School

Third Place     Audrey            Parks, Most People                            Monticello High School

Honorable Mentions: Darius Toussi, Murray High School; Sophie Heny, Albemarle High School; Tripp Hood, Woodberry Forest School; Alex Hagen, Murray High School.

 

Grade 9-12     Prose                         

First Place       Marie Ungar, Comet                                       Albemarle High School

Second Place  Rhew Deigl, Not Coming Back                      Woodberry Forest School

Third Place     Blythe Brewster, Phobia                                Woodberry Forest School

Honorable Mentions: Qena Taylor, Charlottesville High School; Avigayil Aaronson, Belle Meade School; Emma Patterson, Albemarle High School.

 

Univ/Adult     Poetry                        

First Place       Erin Newton Wells, My Face an Elegy

Second Place  Quinn Gilman-Forlini, Informal Euclidian Proof of Dorothea Rockburne’s

Arcane Egyptian Astronomy

Third Place     Aline Dolinh, Address to Teenage Martyrs   University of Virginia

Honorable Mentions: Bobby Elliott, University of Virginia; Lucy Fitzgerald, University of Virginia; Kathryn Robbins, University of Virginia; Addie Eliades, University of Virginia.

 

Univ/Adult     Prose

First Place       Karen Zvarych, Grenadine Grouse

Second Place  Cameron Hicks, Ever Be Whole                     University of Virginia

Third Place     Andrew Neatrour, The Cannon’s Crew          George Mason University

Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on March 12th, from 3-5 pm in UVA’s Newcomb Hall Ballroom, as well as in a 72-page full color anthology of their works, available to the public, at no charge.

Founded in 1935, The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia maintains a collection of nearly 14,000 objects in support of our mission to serve faculty, students, and the greater Charlottesville community through engaging exhibitions and programs. Our internationally traveled exhibitions and diverse permanent collection enhance our emphasis on object-based experiential learning and hands-on scholarly research, which makes us a cornerstone of the arts at the university. From medical school observational training to our creative writing competition, our cutting-edge programming creates a unique and memorable experience for every visitor. Come join us at http://uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

