Fishburne Military School hosting wrestling camp
Published Wednesday, Jun. 14, 2017, 1:41 pm
The Fishburne Military School gymnasium was filled to the brim with aspiring wrestlers, high-powered coaches and overall enthusiasm for the sport of wrestling yesterday as more than 70 young wrestlers were on hand for the first day of Coach Terry Waters’ Summer Wrestling Camp.
Fishburne Military School wrestling coach Terry Waters is hosting the summer wrestling camp at Fishburne Military School all this week.
The camp features instruction from two-time NCAA national champ Quentin Wright, two-time Olympic medalist Kerry McCoy, NCAA all American Joey Dance, and current NCAA champs Zain Rutherford and Jason Nolf.
The camp is open to those in grades 3-12. The format is based on team competition, with technique sessions each morning and team competition in the evenings.
Last season, the Fishburne Military School Wrestling Team, under Coach Waters’, earned four state medals and sent three wrestlers to the National Championships.
FMS Wrestling Team News and Webpage: www.fishburne.org/wrestling
