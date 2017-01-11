 jump to example.com

Dominion Virginia Power adds more solar energy to the grid

Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, 10:15 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

dominion virginia powerNearly 235,000 solar panels, with help from the sun, are at work for Dominion Virginia Power customers now that the company has completed construction on three large-scale solar facilities in three Virginia counties – Isle of Wight, Louisa and Powhatan. At peak output, these facilities will produce 56 megawatts (MW) of emission-free generation, enough to power more than 14,000 homes.

“The successful completion of these solar projects is a result of the proficient collaboration between Dominion, the counties and the skilled crafts personnel that worked diligently and safely to get the job done,” said Mark D. Mitchell, vice president of Generation Construction. “We remain focused on meeting the energy needs of customers, and adding to our solar generation fleet continues to play an essential role in that effort.”

Amec Foster Wheeler, Dominion’s construction contractor, managed the facilities through the engineering and environmental permitting process in the first half of 2016, and completed construction over the next five months to become operational in December 2016. Most of the construction workers were hired locally within all three counties resulting in an economic boost for the Commonwealth.  Dominion acquired the solar development in Isle of Wight from Coronal Development Services and the development in Powhatan from Virginia Solar LLC. The facility in Louisa was developed by Dominion.

At a glance:

  • More than 550 jobs created during construction.
  • $74.2 million cumulative economic impact from 2015-2017 for the state.
  • Solar panel count:
    • Powhatan – 71,820 panels (17MW)
    • Isle of Wight – 79,572 panels (19MW)
    • Louisa – 83,600 panels (20MW)

Dominion now has announced 391 megawatts of large-scale solar facilities under development or already in operation in 12 Virginia localities. This amounts to enough electricity at peak capacity to power more than 95,000 homes.

Learn more about Dominion’s multi-state solar initiatives here.

Discussion
 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

zeus

Viewpoints

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.   Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.   Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 