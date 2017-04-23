 jump to example.com

Dominion awards $1.2 million on Earth Day to nonprofits, schools

Published Sunday, Apr. 23, 2017, 1:24 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Whether it’s forging new nature trails, restoring waterways or inviting youth to learn about nature in the great outdoors, this year’s Dominion environmental stewardship grants will support a variety of initiatives benefitting schools, organizations and communities across 10 states.

dominion virginia powerDominion Resources will award $1.2 million in grants through its philanthropic arm, the Dominion Foundation, to 107 organizations working to improve natural spaces or encourage environmental stewardship. Since 2003, Dominion has donated nearly $30 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint. The company also is making great strides to reduce its emissions and invest in cleaner fuels, with solar investments approaching $1 billion in Virginia.

“This year’s grants will support more than 100 organizations dedicated to improving the world we live in,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Foundation. “It’s very fulfilling to support such a wide range of environmental efforts that encourage people in our communities to improve, treasure and protect natural resources.”

The competitive grants support environmental education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. A sampling of this year’s grant recipients include:

  • Albemarle County Public Schools, Charlottesville Va., for its Operation Bee program.
  • Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Annapolis, Md., for its Project Clean Stream program.
  • Clemson University Foundation, Clemson, S.C., for its 4-H Junior Naturalist program.
  • Jeannette’s Pier, Nags Head, N.C., for use of drone explorations in environmental science.
  • Malone University, Canton, Ohio, for its Hike It! ecosystem adventure.
  • Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, Parkersburg, W.Va., for Star Gazing at Calhoun County Star Park
  • Save Lucy Campaign, Mt. Solon, Va., for its Bat Friendly VA program.  
  • Riverfront Children’s Center, Groton, Conn., for its Farm to School outdoor learning lab.
  • The Nature Generation, Purcellville, Va., for an ADA accessible community bridge.
  • VCU Foundation, Richmond, Va., for its Team Warbler: Building a SMARTer Birdhouse program.

The full list of 2017 Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at www.dom.com/envirogrants.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Route 671 bridge in Albemarle County closed Tuesday for pavement work
AAA: Gas prices starting to stall?
Harrison Burton picks up first win in K&N Series at Bristol
Bold move pays off for Erik Jones in NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Bristol
Liberty, Gardner-Webb split doubleheader
Western Carolina completes series sweep of VMI
Fralin Fellowship puts spotlight on linguistics research in Appalachian dialects
Aren’t pesticides worth the environmental risk?
Women’s lacrosse: No. 14 UVA holds on for 6-5 win over No. 19 Virginia Tech
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 24-28
Dinner Diva: Juice up on your Vitamin C
Ken Plum: Mental health advances
No. 11 UVA blanks Notre Dame, wins ACC weekend series
American Shakespeare Center launches international playwright competition
Veterinary students to offer Community Dog Wash on April 23
Salvation Army benefit at the Wayne Theatre
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 