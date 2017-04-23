Dominion awards $1.2 million on Earth Day to nonprofits, schools

Whether it’s forging new nature trails, restoring waterways or inviting youth to learn about nature in the great outdoors, this year’s Dominion environmental stewardship grants will support a variety of initiatives benefitting schools, organizations and communities across 10 states.

Dominion Resources will award $1.2 million in grants through its philanthropic arm, the Dominion Foundation, to 107 organizations working to improve natural spaces or encourage environmental stewardship. Since 2003, Dominion has donated nearly $30 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint. The company also is making great strides to reduce its emissions and invest in cleaner fuels, with solar investments approaching $1 billion in Virginia.

“This year’s grants will support more than 100 organizations dedicated to improving the world we live in,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Foundation. “It’s very fulfilling to support such a wide range of environmental efforts that encourage people in our communities to improve, treasure and protect natural resources.”

The competitive grants support environmental education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. A sampling of this year’s grant recipients include:

Albemarle County Public Schools, Charlottesville Va., for its Operation Bee program.

for its Operation Bee program. Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Annapolis, Md., for its Project Clean Stream program.

for its Project Clean Stream program. Clemson University Foundation, Clemson, S.C. , for its 4-H Junior Naturalist program.

, for its 4-H Junior Naturalist program. Jeannette’s Pier, Nags Head, N.C., for use of drone explorations in environmental science.

for use of drone explorations in environmental science. Malone University, Canton, Ohio, for its Hike It! ecosystem adventure.

for its Hike It! ecosystem adventure. Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, Parkersburg, W.Va., for Star Gazing at Calhoun County Star Park

for Star Gazing at Calhoun County Star Park Save Lucy Campaign, Mt. Solon, Va., for its Bat Friendly VA program.

for its Bat Friendly VA program. Riverfront Children’s Center, Groton, Conn., for its Farm to School outdoor learning lab.

for its Farm to School outdoor learning lab. The Nature Generation, Purcellville, Va., for an ADA accessible community bridge.

for an ADA accessible community bridge. VCU Foundation, Richmond, Va., for its Team Warbler: Building a SMARTer Birdhouse program.

The full list of 2017 Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at www.dom.com/envirogrants.