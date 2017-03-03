David Justice to throw out first pitch at Richmond Flying Squirrels opener
Published Friday, Mar. 3, 2017
Three-time All-Star David Justice will be joining the Opening Day festivities on April 6 at The Diamond.
Justice, a former Richmond Braves standout (’88 -’90), will throw out the first pitch of the 2017 Richmond Flying Squirrels season as well as sign autographs on the concourse from 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (limit one per fan).
“I’m really excited to go back to Richmond,” said Justice. “I have a lot of wonderful memories from playing at The Diamond and winning the Governor’s Cup in 1989. Richmond is a beautiful city and the fans were unbelievable and very supportive of our Richmond Braves.”
Justice played 14 seasons in the Major Leagues, eight with the Atlanta Braves and was a perennial postseason figure. He appeared in the playoffs 10 times throughout his career and reached the World Series on six occasions (’91, ‘92, ‘95, ‘97, ’00, ’01). The two-time World Series winner (’95 Atlanta, ‘00 New York Yankees) joins the Flying Squirrels Opening Day festivities that also features dueling fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A, Fas Mart and Virginia Putative Father Registry. First pitch for Opening Day April 6 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
Single-game tickets for Opening Day and the entire 2017 season will go on sale Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Diamond. Online and phone orders will begin at 11 a.m. March 4.
