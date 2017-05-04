Columbia Gas of Virginia customers to receive rate case refunds

Columbia Gas of Virginia residential natural gas customers will receive a refund in their May or June bills as a result of the final order in Columbia’s 2016 base rate case, issued in March 2017. The average residential refund amount is approximately $15.

Going forward, customers will see their average seasonal monthly bills increase slightly to an average of $48.22 from a current level of $46.45, effective with bills mailed this week. The average increase of $1.77 per month represents a 3.8 percent increase from the current monthly bill amount.

This comparison is based on a seasonal usage level of 2.7 Dekatherms (Dth). A Dth is the measurement used for natural gas usage based on heating content and is the equivalent of 1,000 cubic feet (Mcf). The rate change reflects both an increase to the revenue normalization and a decrease in base rates from the rates placed into effect on an interim basis last fall.

Columbia Gas reminds customers to enroll in free programs which can help manage their energy bills, including:

Budget Payment Plan – Allows customers to spread evenly the annual customer energy costs;

Paperless Billing – Saves energy and the natural resources required to produce paper bills. Details on all Columbia Gas programs can be found at www.columbiagasva.com.

WarmWise energy efficiency and conservation program. To learn more go to www.warmwiseva.com.

About Columbia Gas of Virginia

Columbia Gas of Virginia delivers safe, reliable and clean natural gas to over 262,000 customers in portions of Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, suburban Richmond, Central Virginia, and the Shenandoah Valley, the Lynchburg region and parts of Western Virginia. NiSource (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about Columbia Gas of Virginia and NiSource is available at www.ColumbiaGasVa.com and www.nisource.com. Always call 811 before you dig and Dig with CARE.