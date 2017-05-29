 jump to example.com

Bullpen falters as P-Nats drop third straight

Published Monday, May. 29, 2017, 9:17 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Potomac Nationals (23-27) dropped a third straight game in a row against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (26-24) on Sunday night at Frawley Stadium. For the third consecutive night, the Blue Rocks came from behind in the late innings to defeat the P-Nats. With Potomac leading 3-0 in the seventh inning, Wilmington brought nine men to the plate in the bottom of the seventh and scored four runs on five hits, a walk and an error against two P-Nats relievers.

p-natsPotomac jumped out early against Wilmington starter RHP A.J. Puckett. The first four batters to reach the plate registered a hit against Puckett to give the P-Nats a 2-0 lead. CF Victor Robles led off the game with a single to center. The next batter, 2B Austin Davidson, doubled into left-center field, scoring Robles from first for the first run of the game. C Taylor Gushue followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Then, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez capped off the two-run inning with an RBI infield single to second base.

The P-Nats added another in the top of the fourth inning with some timely two-out hitting. After Puckett retired the first two batters in the frame, LF Jack Sundberg lined a double down the left-field line. Robles blooped a single down the right-field line to plate his 15th run of the season and give The Red, White & Blue a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Matthew Crownover pitched very well for Potomac on Sunday night throwing five and two-thirds scoreless innings against Wilmington. The left-hander allowed six hits and one walk while striking out six. He was pulled from the game with two outs in the sixth after allowing a single to C Nathan Esposito.

All of the trouble for Potomac came in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Blue Rock broke out for four runs on five hits, a walk and one costly error in the frame. RHP Mariano Rivera III began the inning after getting the final out of the sixth and allowed the first three men in the inning to reach on two singles and a walk. Rivera was pulled for RHP Kyle Schepel (L, 1-1) with the bases loaded and nobody out. The right-hander allowed a single to RF Anderson Miller to drive in the first run. The tying runs scored after an infield single back to Schepel, who threw the ball away trying to throw the runner out at home plate. Two runs scored on the base hit and error. 1B Chris DeVito put the Rocks on top with an RBI single to center to give Wilmington a 4-3 lead over Potomac.

While the bullpen faltered for Potomac, the Wilmington relievers stood strong. RHP Yunior Marte (W, 2-2) and LHP Richard Lovely (SV, 3) pitched four scoreless innings in relief of A.J. Puckett. The two relievers allowed only one hit over the final four frames and struck out five P-Nats.

Wilmington came from behind in the final three innings of the game for the third consecutive game against Potomac. The Rocks scored the final three runs of the game in the fifth and sixth of a seven-inning game to win 4-2 on Friday night. They scored four times in the seventh and eighth to win 7-6 on Saturday. Tonight, they scored four runs in the seventh after trailing 3-0 heading into the frame.

The errors once again proved costly for Potomac for the second straight night. On Saturday night, the P-Nats committed three errors in the game, which allowed two unearned runs to scored. In a 7-6 game, that was the difference between a win and a loss. Tonight, the P-Nats committed two errors and allowed one earned run which gave them their third loss in three night against Wilmington.

The P-Nats try and salvage the final game of a four-game set against the Blue Rocks at 12:05 pm on Memorial Day from Frawley Stadium. Potomac sends LHP Hector Silvestre (4-1, 4.80) to the mound against LHP Cristian Castillo (3-2, 2.61) for Wilmington. The P-Nats have won all but one of Silvestre’s starts in 2017. The Red, White & Blue look to avoid falling five games below .500 for the first time all season. Our coverage begins at 11:50 amwith the P-Nats Leadoff Show on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. Listen in to the broadcast at potomacnationals.com or through the TuneIn Radio App or the MiLB First Pitch App.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Tech mechanical engineering lab receives autonomous driving simulator
Chesapeake Bay senators urge funding for Gateways and Watertrails grants
Wearing a seat belt is one of the safest things drivers can do
Hillcats hang on for 9-8 win against Salem
Gomez goes yard twice: Squirrels win again
Rio Road-Four Seasons Drive signal to be removed May 30
Soybeans led Virginia’s Top 12 farm and forest exports in 2016
Overnight lane closures on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Fairs’ youth scholarships have big impact on communities
Virginia Highway Safety Summit aimed to reduce traffic fatalities, injuries
AFBF president gives proposed agriculture budget an ‘F’
Miniaci added to VMI men’s soccer coaching staff
United Way make investments in local impact areas
SCC lowers Virginia-American water rate increase, orders refunds
American Shakespeare Center Summer/Fall Season is serious fun
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 29-June 2
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 