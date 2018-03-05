Bonzie Colson, Marvin Bagley III named ACC Basketball Players of the Week

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson is the Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Player of the Week, while Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, claimed Rookie of the Week accolades.

ACC basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The Irish’s Colson was recognized for the second time this season while the Blue Devils’ Bagley earned rookie honors for the seventh time.

Colson returned to the starting lineup in the final two games of the regular season for the Irish. Colson averaged 18.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks as the Irish split a pair of league games, beating Pittsburgh at home Wednesday and losing at No. 1-ranked Virginia Saturday.

The New Bedford, Mass., senior averaged 29 minutes played per game and shot 50 percent (15-of-30) from the field and 30 percent from three-point range.

Bagley averaged 16.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in pair of games last week for Duke, which secured the No. 2-seed in the ACC Tournament with a 74-64 win over North Carolina on Saturday. Bagley keyed the comeback victory over UNC with his 19th double-double, scoring 21 points with 15 rebounds – 18 and 11 coming in the second half.

For the week, Bagley was a team-best 14-of-23 from the field (.609) and 4-of-7 from the free-throw line. The rookie pulled down a team-best 22 rebounds, had two assists, two blocks and one steal in 69 minutes.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories