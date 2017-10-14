Big third quarter lifts Shenandoah past Bridgewater

Shenandoah outscored the Eagles 21-0 in the third quarter, as the Bridgewater College football team fell 38-20 on Saturday night in Winchester.

The teams traded special teams turnovers to start the second half. Bridgewater forced a fumble on the opening kickoff but then had a punt blocked after a three-and-out. Shenandoah scored on the next play to take their first lead of the game, 17-13.

Bridgewater drove down the field but missed a 40-yard field goal. Shenandoah quarterback Hayden Bauserman (35-55, 446 yards, 5 TDs to five different receivers), the nation’s leading passer, completed a pair of jump balls- to Leonard Scott for 31 yards and then to Justin Ayres in the end zone to make it 24-13.

Things quickly got worse for the Eagles as Devontae Dunn picked off Brendon Maturey and Dershone Hayman’s touchdown catch finished off the drive with one second left in the quarter, pushing SU’s run to 28 unanswered.

Jay Scroggins did find a wide-open Greg Ward over the top in the fourth quarter to make it 31-20 and Isaac Evans picked off a pass later in the period, but the Eagles couldn’t get another drive going.

Evans led the defense with nine tackles, while junior Bobby Hix had two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Bridgewater had taken the lead late in the first quarter after a third down scramble by Maturey down to the 5-yard line. Malivai Barker forced it in from one yard out to get the Eagles on the board. A two-point conversion rush was stopped however, after a Shenandoah penalty made it a one-yard try.

Following a Shenandoah field goal to make it 6-3, Jason Monroe broke the kickoff return for 83 yards, setting up Barker’s second TD of the game and a 13-3 BC lead.

The Eagles were driving on their first possession but fumbled the snap on a fourth down try in SU territory. BC got the ball back on a fourth down stop however, after Josh Brooksnearly intercepted the third down pass.

Bridgewater was threatening again after a big run from Raymond Goodman III. The Eagles tried again on fourth down at the SU nine yard line but were stopped- literally less than an inch short after a measurement where the official had to double-check the chains to be sure.

Bauserman hit Michael Ashwell for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 13-10 and nearly led a two-minute drive before halftime, with a missed field goal keeping Bridgewater in front heading into the locker rooms.

The Eagles fall to 3-3, 0-3 ODAC after a 3-0 start in non-conference play, and will look to get in the win column in ODAC play next weekend at Emory & Henry. First place Shenandoah is 5-1, 3-0.