Appalachian State edges VMI, 3-1

Appalachian State starting pitcher Bobby Hampton limited the VMI Keydets to two hits over seven innings, quelling a strong effort from the Keydets pitching staff as the Mountaineers prevailed Saturday, 3-1, in game five of the 2017 Hughes Bros. Challenge in Wilmington, N.C.

Neither team scored in Saturday’s nightcap until the fourth, when Tyler Stroup led off with a solo home run to center field. Appalachian State (1-2) would not trail again, as it added single runs in the sixth and seventh. The Keydets (1-2) got a run back on a wild pitch in the eighth, but left two on and could get no closer.

The starters got the decisions, as Brandon Barbery took the loss after surrendering two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Hampton won despite allowing five walks, and Matt Brill gave up one run in two innings to pick up the save.

No player for either team finished with multiple hits.

VMI baseball will return to action Sunday, when the Keydets take on George Mason in their final game of the weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.