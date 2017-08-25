Alleghany County Interstate 64 off-ramp closed Aug. 28 for repairs

The off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 at exit 10 (Route 60/Route 159 – Callaghan) in Alleghany County is scheduled to be closed Monday, August 28. This closure is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving operations. All work is weather permitting.

Detour signs will guide eastbound I-64 motorists who need to access Route 60 or Route 159 at exit 10. Drivers will continue east to exit 14, and then take westbound I-64 back to exit 10.

