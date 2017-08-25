 jump to example.com

Alleghany County Interstate 64 off-ramp closed Aug. 28 for repairs

Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, 9:19 pm

The off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 at exit 10 (Route 60/Route 159 – Callaghan) in Alleghany County is scheduled to be closed Monday, August 28. This closure is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving operations. All work is weather permitting.

interstate 64Detour signs will guide eastbound I-64 motorists who need to access Route 60 or Route 159 at exit 10. Drivers will continue east to exit 14, and then take westbound I-64 back to exit 10.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on FacebookFlickrTwitter and YouTubeRSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

