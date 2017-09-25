ACC football game times, TV networks for Oct. 5-7
The ACC announced the following game times and networks for the football games of October 7.
- Louisville at NC State, 8 pm, ESPN
Saturday, October 7
- Wake Forest at Clemson, noon, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of 9/30
- Duke at Virginia, 12:20pm, ACC Network
- Pitt at Syracuse, 12:30pm, RSN
- Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 9/30
- Miami at Florida State, 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 9/30
- Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:15pm, ESPN2
