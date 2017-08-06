Aaron Civale leads way in 5-1 Hillcats win
Published Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 8:50 pm
Sam Haggerty had two doubles and scored twice in his first two at-bats, which was plenty of support for Aaron Civale. The right-hander went seven innings for his third consecutive start and held Down East to one run on six hits in a 5-1 Hillcats victory Sunday evening.
Civale’s outing gave Lynchburg its fourth straight game in which the starting pitcher went at least seven frames. Hillcats starters have gone at least seven innings in six of the team’s last 10 contests and 33 times overall. The ‘Cats own a 26-7 record in those ballgames. Civale (7-2) struck out four and walked none. Jared Robinson and Luke Eubank each worked one scoreless inning in relief.
Offensively, Sam Haggerty led off both the first and third innings with a double. He scored in each frame to give Lynchburg a 2-0 advantage. Andrew Calica and Willi Castro had one RBI apiece.
Lynchburg tallied its final three runs in the sixth inning when five straight reached base. Calica walked before Sicnarf Loopstokand Martin Cervenka had back-to-back singles. Cervenka’s base hit drove in a run, and two more scored when Connor Marabell reached on a fielding error by the second baseman.
Lynchburg enjoys an Off Day Monday before beginning a six-game road trip Tuesday at Carolina. The Hillcats will play three against the Mudcats at Five County Stadium. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.
