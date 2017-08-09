2017 Bio-Med Tech-Girls Demo Party at iLab
Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 10:43 am
Front Page » Events » 2017 Bio-Med Tech-Girls Demo Party at iLab
Tech-Girls invites the Charlottesville community to their fourth annual Bio-Med Tech-Girls Demo Party, taking place Aug. 11 at the University of Virginia’s iLab.
Tech-Girls, in collaboration with the U.Va. Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME) and St. Anne’s-Belfield School, created Bio-Med Tech-Girls as an opportunity for ninth, tenth, and eleventh grade female students to get a hands-on, behind-the-scenes peek at biomedical research happening right now at U.Va. Statistically, less than 20% of technology- and engineering‐related graduates are women, while the biomedical field will be relying on people with these skills more than ever.
Special emphasis is placed on sharing projects and meeting researchers, faculty and students that help incorporate technology & engineering into the field. The Demo Party invites community members to come and support these girls as they present their design projects to the greater Charlottesville tech community.
Details
- Location: iLab, 621 Nash Dr., Charlottesville, VA 229o1
- Time: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.
