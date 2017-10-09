1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Many web developers will focus what they do for you on the first of the three building blocks of a good website – the design.

The design is important, but you need eyeballs.

AFP websites get eyeballs. We design your site to the latest SEO specifications to ensure that they are Google-friendly, which means people browsing the web will find you, via desktop and mobile, wherever they are.

We will also make sure to tie what you’re doing with your website to your social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

We can also consult with you as to how to best use your website with other marketing efforts – TV, radio, print, email newsletters and more.

Get online for as little as $1,299

Contact us today: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

You’ve tried those so-called free websites, but you got what you paid for. Then you got a quote from a professional web developer: who won’t even talk to you for less than $5,000.

If you can’t do it for free, and you don’t want it to cost an arm and a leg, how do you get a leg up on your competitors on the web?

With Augusta Free Press, you can get your business working for you online for as little as $1,299.

Logos, graphics, content, video, plus links between your Facebook, Twitter and other social media pages to your website.

Online sales. Visibility for your business on Google through our expert search engine optimization.

All of that and more.

Is your website working for you? If you’ve read this far, the answer is NO. Augusta Free Press can take you to YES.