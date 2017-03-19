 jump to example.com

#11 Clemson blitzes #10 UVA, 12-1, takes weekend series

Published Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017, 6:00 pm

uva baseballFor the second day in a row, Clemson jumped out to an early lead and used it cruise to a 12-1 win against No. 11 Virginia. The No. 10 Tigers took the three-game series despite dropping the Friday night contest. The loss dropped UVA to 15-5 and 2-4 in the ACC. Clemson improved to 5-1 in the league  and 16-4 overall.

The series win was the first by the Tigers against the Cavaliers since the 2005 season. UVA had won the last seven three-game series between the two schools.

After junior Ernie Clement (Rochester, N.Y.) started the game with a leadoff single, the Cavaliers were held without a hit by Tiger senior starter Pat Krall until the fifth inning. That came when junior Charlie Cody (Chesapeake, Va.) launched a solo home run, his second of the season. At that point UVA trailed 4-1.

UVA managed a home run in all three games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, increasing the team’s season total to 22.

Krall was masterful on the mound for Clemson. In seven innings of work he scattered five UVA hits. A Temple transfer, after the Owls dropped their program in 2014, Krall earned All-America honors as a reliever last season for the Tigers. His win improved his record to 3-0 this season.

Virginia never managed to get more than two base runners on during the game’s first seven innings. They did load the bases in the eighth with two outs, but could not break through with a run. Clement led UVA with two base hits. The Cavaliers left a total of 11 runners on base.

UVA starter Adam Haseley suffered his first loss of the year, dropping to 3-1. He allowed eight hits and four earned runs.

The Tigers managed at least one run in their final five innings, highlighted by a five-run seventh inning. Clemson finished the contest with 14 hits including two home runs and five doubles.

Virginia returns to action with a two-game series against Towson on Tuesday (March 21) and Wednesday (March 22) at Davenport Field. Both games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. UVA hosts Duke in its first home ACC series starting Friday (March 24). It is the first of three consecutive ACC home series for the Cavaliers.

