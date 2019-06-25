You’re invited: Farewell coffee, doughnuts with Steve Owen

The public is invited to participate in a celebratory sendoff for Steve Owen as he retires from the position of city manager after 12 years of service to the City of Staunton and 38 years of public service in local government.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 26 at the R.R. Smith Center for History and Art, located at 22 S. New St. in Staunton. Coffee, juice and doughnuts will be available for visitors to enjoy while they last, as they share well wishes with Mr. Owen before he leaves his post on June 30.

No RSVP required.

Questions?

Please contact the City Manager’s office at 540.332.3812.

