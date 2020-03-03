XFL TV Ratings: Unfortunately, haven’t hit bottom yet

The XFL had another rough weekend, with its four-game broadcast package averaging 1.38 million viewers, according to numbers released Monday.

For the first time, the most-watched game didn’t average 2 million viewers.

The top viewership in Week 4 was for Fox’s Seattle-St. Louis game that kicked off at 5 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, which drew an average of 1.802 million viewers.

ABC’s Saturday game, Los Angeles at New York, the nation’s two biggest TV markets, averaged 1.558 million viewers.

The two games on Sunday were stuck on back-tier networks FS1 (Houston-Dallas) and ESPN2 (D.C-Tampa Bay).

The FS1 game averaged 1.113 million viewers. The ESPN2 game averaged 1.03 million viewers.

The aggregate numbers were down 14.3 percent from Week 3.

From Week 1, the broadcasts have lost 55.8 percent of the audience.

This is going to have to stabilize, and quick, or we could be looking at AAF 2.0.

Tracker

Week 1: 3.12 million viewers

3.12 million viewers Week 2: 2.05 million viewers

2.05 million viewers Week 3: 1.61 million viewers

1.61 million viewers Week 4: 1.38 million viewers

Story by Chris Graham

