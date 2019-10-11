Women’s Soccer: Liberty wins at Stetson in ASUN action, 1-0

Liberty kept its winning streak alive Thursday night on the road at Stetson as the Lady Flames defeated the Hatters 1-0 making it three straight wins for Liberty.

With the victory, Liberty improves to 8-5-2 and 4-1 in the ASUN while Stetson falls to 2-9-2 and 0-3-1 in conference.

After Liberty struggled in the first half to develop an offensive attack, the Lady Flames made second half adjustments that led to five shots and a goal by Gabrielle Farrell. While the offense did not have its best offensive output, the backline was exceptional allowing just two shots on goal throughout the game.

“I give credit to Stetson, they played an exceptional game,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “We had a hard time figuring out how to attack and we just didn’t click very well in the first half. I thought the girls responded very well in the second half and credit to our girls. When you get into ASUN play, every game is going to be a battle and the fact that we went on the road and pulled out a win is big time for us.”