Women’s Soccer: #2 UVA wins 3-0 at Boston College

Published Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 11:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Second-ranked Virginia scored in both halves, including a second-half brace from Alexa Spaanstra, on the way to a 3-0 victory at Boston College on Thursday.

Diana Ordoñez got the Cavaliers (11-1-1, 4-0-1 ACC) on the board with a first-half penalty kick after she was taken down in the box in the 33rd minute of play. The senior forward slipped the ball in past the reach of the diving keeper for the lead at the half.

Spaanstra extended the lead for the Cavaliers with a pair of goals in three minutes in the second half. Both goals came off corner kicks.

The first was served into the box by Lia Godfrey in the 57th minute where Haley Hopkins headed it off a Boston College (6-6-1, 0-5-0 ACC) player to the foot of Spaanstra at the center of the goal and she poked it in. The second came in the 60th minute when Godfrey again drove a corner kick low toward the front post where Spaanstra headed it in.