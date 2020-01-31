Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls on road at UNC, 78-68

North Carolina led by as many as 28 in the second half, so don’t let the 78-68 final fool you: the Tar Heels dominated Virginia Thursday night.

The Tar Heels (15-6, 5-4 ACC) went into the break leading 43-21, and opened the second half making their first six field goal attempts to build up a 56-28 lead.

“Everything went wrong in that first half,” UVA coach Tina Thompson said. “We did nothing we were supposed to. We are a defensive-minded team, and we just did not guard. Offensively, we took quick shots against a transition team. If you take quick shots, then you are playing into what they want to do, get into transition. We were just rattled, I guess, at least in the first half.”

UVA guard Jocelyn Willoughby had her eighth double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Dominique Toussaint scored 16 points with six rebounds. Freshman guard Shemera Williams came off the bench to score 14 points.

North Carolina was led by 23 points and 17 rebounds from center Janelle Bailey.

