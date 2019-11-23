Women’s Basketball: UVA hosts on Sunday

The UVA women’s basketball team (2-3) takes on Old Dominion (3-0) on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena at 2 p.m.

The game will stream as an ACCNX contest, available on the ESPN app and WatchESPN. ACCNX streams are available through participating TV providers that carry ACCN.

All of the 2019-20 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA.

Reserved single-game tickets are $8 if purchased in advance or online and $10 if purchased at the JPJ Box Office. General admission tickets are $5 if purchased in advance or online and $8 if purchased at the JPJ Box Office. Single-game courtside tickets may be purchased for $15

For more information or to purchase tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium

