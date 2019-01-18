Women’s basketball: UVA falls 91-43 at No. 4 Louisville

The UVA women’s basketball team (7-11, 1-4 ACC) suffered a 91-43 defeat at No. 4 Louisville (16-1, 4-1 ACC) on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Junior guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) led the Cavaliers with nine points. Asia Durr was one of four Cardinals to finish the game in double figures, scoring 20 points. Virginia shot 31.7 percent (19-of-60) while Louisville shot 57.1 percent (36-of-63). Louisville held a 42-27 edge in rebounding.

Virginia trailed by one, 15-14, before the Cardinals mounted a 24-3 run in the second quarter to take a 46-20 lead into halftime.

Louisville mounted a 19-2 run in the third quarter to build up a 40-point advantage.

The Cardinals led by as many as 50 in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers have a bye this Sunday before traveling to take on Pitt (9-8, 0-3 ACC)

Virginia returns home to host Wake Forest on Sunday, January 27 at 3 p.m.

