UVA’s Jocelyn Willoughby named Academic All-American

Published Monday, Mar. 9, 2020, 2:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Jocelyn Willoughby has been named to the 2019-20 Academic All-America Division I women’s basketball third team.

Willoughby, a senior at Virginia, was one of 15 players nationally to be named to the Academic All-America teams. She is the seventh player in program history to earn the honor and the first to do so since Jenny Boucek in 1996.

She joins Val Acekrman (1980-81), Cathy Grimes (1983-84), Heather Burge (1992-93), Tammi Reiss (1992), Dena Evans (1993) and Boucek (1995-96) as the Cavaliers who have earned the accolade.

Willoughby, who earned her undergraduate degree last may in global development studies and is currently enrolled in the leadership and public policy program at the Batten School, was the first player in program history to be the recipient of the Kay Yow Award as the ACC Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Willoughby was also named to the 2019-20 All-ACC Academic Team, making her Virginia’s first four-time recipient of that honor. Since the team’s inception in 1998, there have only been 12 players who have earned the award four times.

Willoughby, who leads the ACC in scoring (19.2 points per game) and ranks 10th in rebounding (7.5 per game), was named All-ACC First Team in votes by the Blue Ribbon Panel and the league’s head coaches.

She is a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team honoree, the only player in the ACC to earn that honor in each of the last two years.

Related